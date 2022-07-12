NFL Week 1 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 1 Game

Commercial content. 21+.



The NFL season looms ever closer, and the first round of games is what’s on everyone’s mind. Take a dive into the Week 1 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for the opening day of the NFL season.



NFL Week 1 Schedule



Friday September 9



Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 P.M. NBC



Moneyline Spread Total 52.5 Bills -110 (+1) -115 Over -110 Rams -110 (-1) -105 Under -110

As tradition goes, the reigning Champions take center stage on opening night, as the LA Rams host the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen leads the Bills once more this season and is improving at an exponential rate. The Bills QB is a favorite for the NFL MVP but faces a tough test against a strong defense in Week 1. Roll with the Rams here.

Sunday September 11



Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets – 1 P.M. Fox



Moneyline Spread Total 45.5 Ravens -210 (-5.5) -110 Over -110 Jets +175 (+5.5) -110 Under -110

The Jets begin the season in a familiar place – as a home underdog. Last season, Gang Green went 4-13 overall, and as Zach Wilson enters his second season, he’ll hope to survive it intact. The Ravens are going under the radar during the offseason, and there could be something special brewing in Baltimore.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons 1 P.M. FOX

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Saints -225 (-5.5) -110 Over -115 Falcons +188 (+5.5) -110 Under -105

An all NFC South matchup includes one of the ten new head coaches in the NFL this season. Former Raiders head coach and Saints DC Dennis Allen is the new boss in New Orleans after Payton stepped down.

Jameis Winston is back as the starting QB for the Saints, whereas there’s a new kid in town for the Falcons. Matt Ryan was traded by the Falcons to Indianapolis after 14 seasons in the ATL. Marcus Mariota is the new starting QB in Atlanta.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins 1 P.M. CBS

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Patriots +120 (+2.5) -110 Over -110 Dolphins -140 (-2.5) -110 Under -110

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel makes his NFL debut against Bill Belichick, who has eight Super Bowl rings and 321 victories as a head coach. No one is sure who will be calling the plays, but Patriots’ second-year QB Mac Jones has a new toy in former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker.

The Dolphins swept New England last year, so there’s some revenge on the mind of Belichick and co.

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers 1 P.M. CBS

Moneyline Spread Total 42.5 Browns -150 (-2.5) -110 Over -115 Panthers +125 (+2.5) -110 Under -105

The QB situation is still unclear in Cleveland, as their old man departed for Week 1 opponent Carolina. Assuming he beats out rookie third-round draft pick Matt Corral for the starting QB gig, he’ll be leading the Panthers against his old team in Week 1. Charlotte, a full house, against your old team, the former Sooner should need no extra motivation.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals 1 P.M. CBS

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Steelers +225 (+6.5) -110 Over -110 Bengals -275 (-6.5) -110 Under -110

These two long-time rivals open the season against each other for the first time ever in 2022. Their long-time historic roles are reversed this time. The Bengals are defending AFC North and AFC champions. QB Joe Burrow took a beating last season but nearly won the Super Bowl in just his second season.

The Bengals bolstered their offensive line to make sure Burrow will still be ambulatory at age 30. The Steelers, meanwhile, begin the season without QB Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2003.

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears 1 P.M. FOX

Moneyline Spread Total 42.5 49ers -275 (-6.5) -110 Over -110 Bears +220 (+6.5) -110 Under -110

The 49ers have a nice-looking opening game and can expect to build on a strong season last time out. The 49ers reached the NFC title game before blowing a 10-point lead to the Rams. Chicago has a new HC in town, and Matt Eberflus gets to work at Soldier Field on opening day.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions 1 P.M. FOX

Moneyline Spread Total 46.5 Eagles -188 (-4.5) –110 Over -110 Lions +155 (+4.5) -110 Under -110

The Lions were the surprising betting story of the 2021-22 regular season. Detroit went 11-6 against the spread despite winning only three games outright. Both teams have quarterbacks who have the potential to be overwhelmed by the panoply of weapons at their disposal. A tough one to call, I’d steer clear.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans 1 P.M. CBS

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Colts -375 (-7.5) -110 Over -110 Texans +290 (+7.5) -110 Under -110

The biggest line of the opening weekend comes in an all AFC South affair. The Colts have the potential to make a run at the AFC title, whilst the Texans are on their way to the No. 1 pick in the draft. Matt Ryan makes his first start for the Colts against perhaps the worst team in the conference, if not the entire league.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders 1 P.M. CBS

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Jaguars +155 (+3.5) -110 Over -110 Commanders -375 (-3.5) -110 Under -110

The Jaguars have earned the first pick in the last two NFL drafts, and have the honor of being the first team to face the Commanders. The Jaguars spent heavily in free agency, and the Commanders have a sense of promise about them.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals 4:35 P.M. CBS

Moneyline Spread Total 53.5 Chiefs -160 (-3) -110 Over -110 Cardinals +130 (+3) -110 Under -110

Patrick Mahomes II no longer has Tyreek Hill waiting at the receiving end of his long throws. The Chiefs will try to make up the loss of Hill with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, plus copious targets for Travis Kelce.

The Cardinals have been wrestling with the status of QB Kyler Murray, whose agent fired off a letter that all but demanded a trade early in the offseason. Two playoff hopefuls battling it out in Week 1, what’s not to like?

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:35 P.M. CBS

Moneyline Spread Total 51.5 Raiders +155 (+4) -110 Over -110 Chargers -188 (-4) -110 Under -110

The AFC West is loaded this season. The Raiders hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, swiping the long-time Patriots offensive coordinator. Raiders QB Derek Carr has his former Fresno State teammate Adams as a new No. 1 target.

The Raiders also added Chandler Jones, Demarcus Robinson, and Bilal Nichols via free agency. The Chargers bring back most of their key players and look to take the next step and reach the postseason with Justin Herbert under center. Surprised not to see this game on MNF.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings 4:35 P.M. FOX

Moneyline Spread Total 49.5 Packers -133 (-2.5) -110 Over -110 Vikings +110 (+2.5) -110 Under -110

Two-time defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is back. But A-Rod is missing his favorite target in Davante Adams, who hit the jackpot with a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers still have running backs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The Vikings will be breaking in a new coach in Kevin O’Connell and sit as a slight home underdog.

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans 4:35 P.M. FOX

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Giants +240 (+6.5) -110 Over -105 Titans -300 (-6.5) -110 Under -115

The Giants hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach. Daboll is sticking with Daniel Jones at QB. The Titans finished with the best record in the AFC but lost at home to Cincinnati 19-16 in the Divisional round. A nightmare start for the Giants, and the Titans will be licking their lips.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys 8:20 P.M. NBC

Moneyline Spread Total 52.5 Buccaneers -133 (-2.5) -110 Over -110 Cowboys +110 (+2.5) -110 Under -110

These two teams began the 2021 season at Tampa Bay in a game won by the Buccaneers 31-29 on a last-second field goal. Tom Brady is back after a brief retirement, along with most of the big names on the Bucs.

The biggest challenge for the Cowboys remains keeping Dak Prescott healthy. It’s rare that the Cowboys are home underdogs. Dallas had the best record in the NFL last year ATS, going 13-5 including the playoffs.

Monday September 12

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks 8:15 P.M. ABC/ESPN

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Broncos -220 (-4.5) -115 Over -110 Seahawks +180 (+4.5) -105 Under -110

The first Monday Night Football of the season is the story of Russell Wilson’s homecoming. The Broncos and Seahawks exchanged quarterbacks in the offseason, with Wilson leaving Seattle after 11 seasons.

The Broncos are solid on both sides of the ball. Having changed coaches in the offseason with former Green Bay QB coach Nathaniel Hackett taking over for Vic Fangio, there’s reason behind their strong odds on the road.