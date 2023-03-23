NFL warns of man talking Lamar Jackson contract with teams

Lamar Jackson isn’t making his quest to find a long-term contract any easier for himself.

The superstar quarterback, who was recently non-exclusively franchise tagged by the Ravens, has notably made it a point that he does not have an agent and represents himself.

Though he doesn’t have an agent, it appears he might be enlisting someone else to help him, and it could turn problematic.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams to warn them that the NFL Players Association informed the league that an individual named Ken Francis — who is not an NFLPA-certified agent — might be reaching out on behalf of Jackson in an attempt to persuade them to enter negotiations, according to ESPN.

NFL teams are only allowed to negotiate with NFLPA-certified agents, and can be fined $54,409 if they violate the stipulation, according to the report.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting with respect to such negotiations,” the memo, which was obtained by ESPN, reads.





Lamar Jackson reportedly has a non-certified agent reaching out on his behalf, although he denied the report. AP

“Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an Offer Sheet, which may result in an NFL Player contract, may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player’s NFLPA-certified agent. To be clear, Mr. Jackson is not currently represented by an NFLPA-certified agent.

“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new club.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Francis is a Florida man who most recently was pitching a home fitness invention called “The Entire Gym,” with Jackson as a pitchman.

Jackson shared an ad for the product, referring to “my business partner Ken” amid his Thursday tweets.

Francis is trying to negotiate a nine-figure contract for Jackson, per Pelissero’s report.

Jackson subsequently shot down the report.

“Stop lying that man never tried to negotiate for me,” Jackson quote-tweeted Pelissero’s post, accompanied by two laughing emojis.

Jackson next tweeted: “This is Everyday But ‘It’s OK not to be ok’ Mental health awareness [sic],” along with a meme of worn-out Ben Affleck photoshopped wearing Jackson’s No. 8 Ravens jersey.





Lamar Jackson’s future remains uncertain. Getty Images





The Ravens previously placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. AP

It’s unclear what Jackson’s second tweet was alluding to.

As Jackson and the Ravens continued to be far apart after multiple years of negotiations, Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the former NFL MVP just hours before the league’s deadline.

The non-exclusive designation came as a bit of a surprise, as it still allows the 26-year-old Jackson to negotiate a long-term deal with other teams.

Jackson can sign an offer sheet with another team if he they agree to terms, but the Ravens would have the option to match the offer or receive two first-round picks from the team if they decline.

If Jackson does not sign an offer sheet and returns on the tag, he will earn $32.5 million in 2023-24 on a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal — about $13 million less than what the exclusive franchise tag would pay him.

Jackson has rejected multiple extension offers from the Ravens, and according to multiple reports seeks a fully-guaranteed long-term deal that mirrors, or exceeds, the one Deshaun Watson got from the Browns last offseason.

Multiple teams have reportedly removed themselves from consideration for Jackson, and there was seemingly hesitancy from others to both part with two first round picks and dole out the contract Jackson desires.

Now, it appears there might be another variable causing teams to stay away.