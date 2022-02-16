NFL TV Frenzy, Super Bowl TV grades

Marchand and Ourand go deep into what is next for Al Michaels, Sean McVay and Troy Aikman as they break down what could be a busy NFL TV offseason.

The duo reviews NBC’s Super Bowl 2022 coverage, doling out grades for the pregame and the game broadcast, identifying what went right and what went wrong.

<br />

They go into the industry moves with Amazon’s shift at the top and Turner Sports trying another “Manningcast” for the NBA All-Star game.

The two pick who was up and was down for the week and have their “Call of the Week.”