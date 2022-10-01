NFL to push for new concussion protocols after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury controversy

The NFL and NFLPA are jointly pushing to modify concussion protocols after Tua Tagovailoa’s clearance controversy, according to a joint statement released by the NFL and NFLPA Saturday.

The changes, which the NFL anticipates happening “in the coming days,” will help change the landscape of the league’s concussion protocol.

“The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety,” the statement said.

The NFPA announced Friday it would use “every legal option” to probe into Tagovailoa’s clearance last Sunday.

This is the second move the NFLPA has done on Saturday. The NFLPA reportedly fired the neurotrauma consultant who made “several mistakes” while screening Tagovailoa for a concussion after the Dolphins QB hit his head against the ground last Sunday against the Bills.

The third-year QB was cleared with a “back injury,” but on Thursday, was sacked again, this time by Josh Tupou in a 27-15 loss to the Bengals and was brought off the field on a stretcher after the play.

The NFL will push for new concussion protocols after Tua Tagovailoa’s string of injuries this past week. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said a day after on Friday there’s no set time for Miami’s starting quarterback to return.