NFL Thanksgiving picks: Bills-Lions, Cowboys-Giants, Patriots-Vikings

The Wildcat returns for his 26th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2021 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cats record in print stands at 674-582 (53.8 percent) against the spread. Here are his picks for the three NFL games on Thanksgiving:

The Lions remain markedly improved with better focus and coaching, though their defense remains among the league’s lesser units. Buffalo’s Josh Allen ranks meaningfully ahead of the Lions’ Jared Goff under center. The Bills are more than likely to make the most of this, given their considerable physical edges. So long as the Bills don’t slip into sustained stretches of carelessness, look for them to hold the still-improving Lions at bay.

Giants enjoyed a sustained early run they managed to sustain into November, but things have begun to get more than a little sticky, and this doesn’t appear to provide a particularly advantageous spot for Big Blue to suddenly get well. The Cowboys appeared clearly underrated during the early stages of this season, but Dallas’ relatively young team has matured with added seasoning and experience and has held up well under subsequent pressures. I’m of the belief the Cowboys still have further improvement in them.

We are presented with a solid underdog scenario with Bill Belichick’s Pats, a circumstance we are always willing and eager to embrace. The setup is even more intensified by the fact that we’re being asked to take a long look at Vikings QB Kirk Cousins as a meaningful favorite against a quality foe.