NFL suspends Falcons’ Calvin Ridley for betting on games

Calvin Ridley, who left the Falcons last season to focus on his mental health, has been suspended indefinitely — at least through the 2022 season — for betting on NFL games while away from the Falcons.

According to the NFL, the star wide receiver placed bets during a five-day period in November, during which he was not at team facilities.

“I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” Ridley wrote on Twitter soon after the news broke.

NFL Network reported that Ridley did bet on Falcons games, as well as other sports.

However, the league says no inside information was used to make the wagers.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game,” commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter to Ridley notifying him of the suspension. “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

Calvin Ridley makes a sliding catch in Dec. 2020 Getty Images

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley can appeal the ban within three days, otherwise he will be eligible for reinstatement in Feb. 2023.

The 27-year-old had 31 receptions and two touchdowns in five games before stepping away from the team last season.

Calvin Ridley with the Falcons in 2019 AP

“I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley said in a statement announcing what he believed would be a short-term issue. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”