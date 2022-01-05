NFL Super Bowl contingency would move game to AT&T Stadium

The NFL is exploring contingencies if COVID-19 restrictions in the Los Angeles area appear they will be too onerous to hold the Super Bowl.

WFAA, citing a Dallas Cowboys front-office source, reports the league has had “preliminary discussions” about moving the Big Game from SoFi Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to WFAA that the contingency has been explored, though he mentioned it’s not an unusual exercise.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” McCarthy said. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances. Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

WFAA says the City of Arlington “proactively” contacted the NFL and offered AT&T Stadium — which last hosted the Super Bowl in early 2011, when the Packers defeated the Steelers — as a destination if Los Angeles became un-feasible. Last year’s Rose Bowl moved from Pasadena to AT&T Stadium.

Super Bowl 45 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Getty Images

Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones at AT&T Stadium. Getty Images

Right now, Los Angeles County does not have COVID-19 restrictions which would preclude the Super Bowl from being played in a full stadium. SoFi Stadium had over 70,000 fans for Chargers vs. Broncos this past week.

However, with cases escalating in the region amid the Omicron variant outbreak, it is unknown whether Los Angeles County and/or the state of California might revert to stricter early pandemic restrictions.

Los Angeles County is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. New York Times via Google

It is a safe bet that Texas, which has fought vaccine mandates, would not impose any type of capacity restrictions between now and the Super Bowl, slated for Feb. 13.