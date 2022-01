Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

One of the beauties of this newsletter is getting a little ahead of stories before they are fully cooked.

So let’s do that with Apple and sports.

1. I’m not going to say Apple is the favorite to get NFL Sunday Ticket, but I do think they are in strike mode. The NFL is already in the TV business with Disney/ESPN, Comcast/NBC, Fox, Paramount/CBS and Amazon. Those relationships all run into the 2030s.