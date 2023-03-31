NFL star Travis Kelce hilariously fails naming NFL head coaches

Every year NFL head coaches pose for a photo together and it’s always a good time.

This year’s photo did not fail, thanks to Bill Belichek and Andy Reid’s legs on full display — but it was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that stole the show.

The two-time Super Bowl champ was tasked by his older brother to name all 29 (of the 32) NFL coaches in the photo from the league meetings in Phoenix this past week.

During the newest episode of the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Kelce, 33, and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, the Chiefs’ tight-end tried to name off all the coaches.

“I’m the worst with names but I can name teams” the younger Kelce said, up for the challenge.





Travis Kelce was tasked to name all 29 (of the 32) NFL coaches in the photo from the league meetings in Phoenix this past week. New Heights/ YouTube

Kelce started strong, going three for three, correctly identifying the Chargers (Brandon Staley) Giants (Brian Daboll) and the 49ers (Kyle Shanahan) head coaches, but everything went downhill after that.

“Who the f–k is that guy?” Kelce asked, getting closer to the screen for a better look, which brought out a huge laugh from Jason.

“I don’t know the next two,” Kelce admits before rattling off the Steelers, Buccaneers’ and Lions’ coaches.

“No chance you’re getting this one, no chance,” Jason excitedly announces to his younger brother referring to Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, which he agrees to and goes straight to Jets coach Robert Saleh.

“After Jets nothing, I’ve never seen that man in my f–king life,” Travis says before immediately calling defeat on the next two coaches as well. “I mean three in a row I have no idea who those dudes are between the Jets and the Jaguars.”

“Those are (former Eagles’) offensive coordinators, Shane Steichen for the Colts, come on Travis!” Jason explains.

Backtracking, Travis asked who was standing next Jaguars’ coach Doug Pederson.





Kelce started strong, going three for three and correctly identified the Chargers, Giants, and 49ers head coaches. New Heights/ YouTube

“You should know him, because he is arguably your biggest rival,” Jason hints to his brother.

“Oh that is, that’s Cincy, he’s a dog, what’s his name? That’s coach,” Travis answers behind his brother’s high-pitched laughs.

The Cincinnati Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor played the Chiefs twice during the 2022 season including this past January in the AFC Championship game, where Kansas City pulled off a 23-20 win to head to the Super Bowl.

After his dreadful attempt at the top row of coaches, Travis turned to the bottom, starting with the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, who Jason jokingly calls “Matt Foley” as the Cowboys leader was dressed like Chris Farley’s SNL character.





Throughout the video, Jason Kelce was laughing at his younger brother’s guesses. New Heights/ YouTube

“Again never seen this f–king guy in my life,” Travis again admits, before Jason interrupts telling him it’s the former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is now with the Cardinals.

The younger Kelce correctly guesses the Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel before again becoming stumped.

“God dammit, there’s no way that guy coaches in the NFL,” Travis says before quickly getting NFL legends Pete Carol (Seahawks), Jim Harbaugh (Ravens), Bill Belichick (Patriots) Andy Reid (Chiefs), and Ron Rivera (Commanders).





By the end of the challenge, Travis Kelce was able to guess 21 of the 29 coaches in the picture. New Heights/ YouTube

Travis had some fun with the remaining coaches guessing “Broncos country lets ride for Sean Payton, Gordon Bombay (Sean McVay of the Rams), the Packers, and then no clue and Bills.”

To Travis’ credit, he was able to name 21 of the 29 coaches in the photo, after his brother gave him the challenge of guessing half of the coaches.