NFL star Montez Sweat’s brother killed in shooting

Tragedy has struck near the Washington Football Team for the second time in a week.

Anthony Sweat, the older brother of defensive end Montez Sweat, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Henrico, Virginia, a suburb of Richmond, police confirmed. He was 27 years old.

A witness told CBS6 that he saw two men fleeing the scene. The witness, who was anonymous, said he tried to grip Anthony Sweat’s hand in wake of the shooting, but it was already too late.

The Sweats’ mother died earlier this year.

The brother of Washington Football Team star Montez Sweat was killed. Getty Images

Last week, defensive back and special teams player Deshazor Everett was the driver in a single-car collision in which his passenger, 29-year-old Olivia Peters, died as a result of her injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“It is rough and our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “When we’re here in the facility, we try to make sure the players understand that we’re here for them.”

Terry McLaurin, a wide receiver on the team, also spoke about the franchise’s difficult season.

“It’s definitely been challenging for us all,” McLaurin said. “You don’t know what people are going through on a personal level outside this building. We’re all human and we’re all going through things much bigger than football.”