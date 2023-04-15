NFL star J.C. Jackson owes $55K to NYC jeweler: lawsuit

A Los Angeles Chargers star owes more than $50,000 to a high-profile Diamond District jeweler known for creating custom bling for celebrities, according to a lawsuit.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson allegedly owes NYC Luxury Inc. $55,252.82, according to Manhattan Supreme Court papers filed two weeks ago.

The West 47th Street store has outfitted some of the world’s biggest music and sports stars, including making an emoji chain for Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album and a jewel-encrusted gun-toting action figure pendant for Kodak Black.

The company did not specify in court papers what type of jewelry it sold to Jackson, 27.

Before going to the Chargers, Jackson — who signed an $82.5 million contract with the team in March 2022 — spent four seasons with the New England Patriots, winning a Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady in the 2018-19 season.

Jackson, whose season ended early last year when he tore a tendon in his knee on Oct. 23 in Seattle has had multiple run-ins with authorities including an arrest in Bristol County, Mass. in December for a nonviolent domestic dispute.





He was booked in the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth but was released the next day, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The former University of Florida star was also arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery in April 2015 in Gainesville, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Police said Jackson was the mastermind behind a plot that saw two men — one armed with a gun — take two video game systems and $382 in cash from an apartment. He was found not guilty after a short two-day trial the following November.

NYC Luxury Inc. did not respond to requests to comment. Neither Jackson nor his agent responded to messages seeking comment.