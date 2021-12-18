NFL schedule Week 15: What games are on today? TV channel, time for Saturday matchup

The NFL schedule has reached that point in the season where there will no longer be teams on bye. Instead, in Week 15, there will be an additional game on national television in an NFL Network clash on Saturday.

Originally, the weekend was slated for a doubleheader, starting with the Browns vs. Raiders in the afternoon. However, that game has been pushed back to Monday due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests in Cleveland, leaving the day with just the Patriots and Colts in the evening.

The matchup will pit the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner quarterback Mac Jones against a potential MVP candidate in running back Jonathan Taylor. The Patriots have given up the most rushing yards in the NFL at 1,488 this season, while the Colts have been solid against the pass, having allowed the 12th-fewest passing yards at 2,952.

This will be one of only two Saturdays that feature NFL games the rest of the year. Week 16 will also see a pair of games played on Saturday. During Week 17, all but one game will be played on Sunday, and in Week 18, each game will be held on Sunday.

What NFL game is on today?

Here’s the Saturday schedule for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Game Time (ET) Channel Patriots at Colts 8:15 p.m. NFL Network, fuboTV

What channel is the NFL game on Saturday?

Here’s how to watch the Patriots vs. Colts.

Patriots at Colts

Although the Chiefs are coming on strong and challenging New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, no team in the NFL is hotter than the Patriots. New England has won seven straight games, and eight of their past nine, to vault the Bills and claim first in the AFC East with a 9-4 reocrd. During that winning streak, opponents have averaged just 10.4 points per game, with three teams scoring single-digit point totals.

The Colts are riding into the game with plenty of momentum themselves. Indianapolis has won six of its past eight games, with losses only coming to the Titans and Buccaneers. The offense has been on a tear, scoring at least 30 p;oints in all but one of the games, with Taylor averaging 127.6 rushing yards per game during that span.

New England will look to finish its season strong with games against the Bills, Jaguars and Dolphins to end the year. The Colts end the 2021 regular season facing the Cardinals, Raiders and Jaguars.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be up in the broadcast booth for Colts-Patriots, and Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink will be reporting from the sidelines.

NFL schedule Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 16

Game Time (ET) TV Channel Chiefs 34, Chargers 28 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Saturday, Dec. 18

Game Time (ET) Channel Patriots at Colts 8:15 p.m. NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 19

Game Time (ET) Channel Panthers at Bills 1:00 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Lions 1:00 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Giants 1:00 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Titans at Steelers 1:00 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bengals at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Falcons at 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Ravens 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 20

Game Time (ET) Channel Raiders at Browns 5:00 p.m. NFL Network, fuboTV Vikings at Bears 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 21