Betting on the NFL?

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds 2022

Player Position Team Odds Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh Steelers +500 Drake London WR Atlanta Falcons +700 Treylon Burks WR Tennessee Titans +800 Breece Hall RB New York Jets +800 Christian Watson WR Green Bay Packers +800 Garrett Wilson WR New York Jets +900 Kenneth Walker III RB Seattle Seahawks +1000 Chris Olave WR New Orleans Saints +1000 Skyy Moore WR Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Jameson WIlliams WR Detroit Lions +1200 Odds courtesy of FanDuel. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

All other players +1500 or higher

NFL Rookie of the Year: The Favorites

Kenny Pickett — QB, Pittsburgh Steelers +500



Pickett led his Pitt Panthers to an 11-2 record in his 13 starts in 2021 along with an ACC Championship, and he parlayed that into being the 20th overall pick, going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickett may be the most NFL-ready QB in this class, so it’s possible he slots in ahead of Mitchell Trubisky and plays right away. The Steelers don’t view their young QB as much of a project, so the idea of purposely sitting him doesn’t suit anyone’s needs.

Drake London — WR, Atlanta Falcons +700



The standout USC wide receiver was the first skill position player to go when the Atlanta Falcons took him at No. 8. After making 72 catches for 1,069 total yards in his first two seasons, London broke out with 88 receptions and 1,084 yards in 2021 to go with seven touchdowns.

The six-foot-four wideout joins an offense that has Kyle Pitts as the No. 1 option but needs other weapons to step up in the absence of Calvin Ridley. It makes perfect sense that London could plug in and play, which could lead to an immediate statistical impact and Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

Treylon Burks — WR, Tennessee Titans +800



The Tennessee Titans’ pick at No. 18 overall, Treylon Burks was a bit under the radar compared to the likes of London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams. But the six-foot-three, 225-pound wideout from Arkansas ran an impressive 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

The Titans’ offense will always revolve around Derrick Henry, but with A.J. Brown now in Philadelphia, available receptions appear to be more open. If Burks steps right in as a focal point of the passing offense, we could definitely see consideration for OROY by season’s end.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds 2022

Player Position Team Odds Aidan Hutchinson DE Detroit Lions +500 Kayvon Thibodeaux LB New York Giants +550 Travon Walker LB Jacksonville Jaguars +600 Devin Lloyd LB Jacksonville Jaguars +900 Jermaine Johnson DE New York Jets +900 Quay Walker LB Green Bay Packers +900 Ahmad Gardner CB New York Jets +1000 Kyle Hamilton S Baltimore Ravens +1000 Derek Stingley CB Houston Texans +1000 Odds courtesy of FanDuel. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

All others +1400 or higher.

Aidan Hutchinson — DE, Detroit Lions +500



Many expected Hutchinson to be the top pick, and plenty of us thought he should’ve been, but he went No. 2 to the Lions. The standout defensive end from Michigan had an incredible 2021 season, racking up 16.5 tackles for loss and 62 total tackles to go with the third-most sacks in college football (14).

At six-foot-nine and 270 points, Hutchinson is an explosive pass rusher. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also able to adapt to multiple schemes, which should improve his ability to get to the QB at the NFL level right away.

Winning this award requires some statistics, and you’re going to need a player to come in and get some sacks right away. Hutchinson is certainly capable of that, though the odds aren’t great and you’ll see as we move down the list that several defensive ends have a shot.

Kayvon Thibodeaux — DE, NY Giants +550



If there was a pass rusher you built-in a lab somewhere, it might be Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. Once a potential No. 1 pick, he ended up with the New York Giants at No. 5 and should make an immediate impact at MetLife Stadium.

Thibodeaux boasts a combination of size, speed, and athleticism that will make him a challenge for NFL offensive lineman on day one, assuming his ankle is fully healthy. He’s got a massive wingspan and a great first step, and he has a real chance to win DROY in 2022.

Travon Walker — DE, Jacksonville Jaguars +600



The No. 1 overall pick from the SEC powerhouse University of Georgia clocks in at six-foot-five and 275 pounds. While many will point to Walker needing to be a more effective pass rusher, we should keep in mind that this will be his first time training at exclusively one position.

He’s already an effective run stopper due to his ability to shed blocks, so if the pass rush comes along, everybody watch out. It’s no surprise the top pick is near the top of the board, but how far his teammates develop with him may have an impact on his ability to win.

Former NFL Rookie of the Year Winners

