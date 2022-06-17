NFL punishes Cowboys, Mike McCarthy for OTA violations

The NFL pushed back at the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday for getting too physical in their organized team activities (OTAs) for a second consecutive year, according to ESPN and NFL.com.

The league reportedly took away one OTA practice from the Cowboys for 2023, and head coach Mike McCarthy received a fine. ESPN reported that McCarthy was forced to pay $100,000.

Mike McCarthy AP

OTAs are required to be non-contact, but the Cowboys were found to have broken that rule last year, too. The NFL fined the Cowboys $100,000, fined McCarthy $50,000 and forced the team to give up one OTA session due to the same issue. This year, the team reportedly was not fined.

The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars also were penalized for violating OTA rules last year, while the Chicago Bears had one June OTA session taken away this year following a violation in May.

The Cowboys concluded this month’s OTAs on Thursday.

McCarthy said, “Everything we wanted to accomplish in the offseason was completed, and really the focus turns to their individual five-week plan.”