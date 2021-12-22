NFL Pro Bowl rosters 2022: Full list of selections, voting results, snubs & alternates for AFC, NFC teams

The NFL Pro Bowl is back this season after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Fans have had the chance to vote on their favorite players from the 2021 season since Nov. 16, and now the results are in. The AFC and NFC teams are each made up of 44 star players who earn the most votes in the league. Tom Brady was among the 13 Pro Bowl players were revealed in advance of the announcement, giving the Buccaneers quarterback his 15th career selection — the most by any player in NFL history.
The full 2022 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NFL Network. Complete voting results, snubs and more will be updated below after the announcement.
Pro Bowl rosters 2022: AFC selections
Offense
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|Ravens
|T
|Orlando Brown
|Chiefs
|T
|Rashawn Slater
|Chargers
|T
|Dion Dawkins
|Bills
|G
|Quenton Nelson
|Colts
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Browns
|G
|Joel Bitonio
|Browns
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|C
|Corey Linsley
|Chargers
Defense
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|ILB
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|ILB
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|ILB
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|OLB
|Joey Bosa
|Chargers
|OLB
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|OLB
|Matt Judon
|Patriots
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|CB
|J.C. Jackson
|Patriots
|CB
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|Dolphins
|FS
|Kevin Byard
|Titans
|SS
|Derwin James
|Chargers
|SS
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Chiefs
Special Teams
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|LS
|Luke Rhodes
|Colts
|P
|A.J. Cole
|Raiders
|K
|Justin Tucker
|Ravens
|RS
|Devin Duvernay
|Ravens
|ST
|Matthew Slater
|Patriots
Pro Bowl rosters 2022: NFC selections
Offense
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|Vikings
|RB
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|TE
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|49ers
|T
|Trent Williams
|49ers
|T
|Tristan Wirfs
|Buccaneers
|T
|Tyron Smith
|Cowboys
|G
|Zack Martin
|Cowboys
|G
|Brandon Scherff
|Washington
|G
|Ali Marpet
|Buccaneers
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Eagles
|C
|Ryan Jensen
|Buccaneers
Defense
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|DE
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|DE
|Brian Burns
|Panthers
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|ILB
|Aaron Donald
|Rams
|ILB
|Jonathan Allen
|Washington
|ILB
|Kenny Clark
|Packers
|OLB
|Chandler Jones
|Cardinals
|OLB
|Robert Quinn
|Bears
|OLB
|Shaquil Barrett
|Buccaneers
|CB
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey
|Rams
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Eagles
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|FS
|Quandre Diggs
|Seahawks
|SS
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|SS
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
Special Teams
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|LS
|Josh Harris
|Falcons
|P
|Bryan Anger
|Cowboys
|K
|Matt Gay
|Rams
|RS
|Jakeem Grant
|Bears
|ST
|J.T. Gray
|Saints
NFL Pro Bowl fan voting results 2022
Fan voting accounts for one-third of Pro Bowl consideration, with coaches and players weighing in separately to represent the other two-thirds.
These were the top fan vote-getters by position this year for each conference:
AFC
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|265,370
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|262,540
NFC
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|DE
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|264,687
|RB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|49ers
|242,900
|CB
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|242,900
Biggest Pro Bowl snubs 2022
On the AFC side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was one of the most surprising Pro Bowl snubs this year. He’s thrown 3,640 yards this season, which marks eighth in the NFL. However, he has thrown 14 interceptions, which ties for the most in the NFL this season, so that’s probably the main reason why he wasn’t selected on the initial roster. He is on the alternate roster.
With AFC running backs, it was surprising to see Chargers Austin Ekeler not on the list. Ekeler has scored 17 touchdowns this season, which is second behind Jonathan Taylor.
Even though Derrick Henry hasn’t played since Week 8, it’s tough not to see his name on the list this season.
On the NFC side, Matthew Stafford is another surprising quarterback missing from the roster. However, it makes sense when comparing him to Brady, Rodgers and Murray (who are all NFL MVP top runners), but the Rams record is tied with the Cardinals right now. Stafford has definitely proven himself worthy of a Pro Bowl roster nod while in Los Angeles this season. He already has 4,142 passing yards with three games remaining — this is his passing yards season since 2017.
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is having his best season in his ninth NFL season. So far, he has 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns. These numbers equate to more than any of his previous seasons. Additionally, Leonard Fournette, despite now being out due to a hamstring injury, was nearing his career high receptions and receiving yards this season.
Here’s a list of the remaining players who were extremely close to making the cut, according to NFL: Patriots center David Andrews, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Raiders Edge Yannick Ngakoue, Vikings kick returner Kene Nwangwu, Titans interior linebacker Jeffery Simmons, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Browns center JC Tretter, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, Patriots guard Shaq Mason, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Titans edge Harold Landry, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.
NFL teams with the most Pro Bowl selections
The Colts finished with the most Pro Bowl selections with seven players. The Chiefs and Chargers followed with six selections. There were six teams that had no roster selections: Broncos, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Texans.