NFL Pro Bowl rosters 2022: Full list of selections, voting results, snubs & alternates for AFC, NFC teams

The NFL Pro Bowl is back this season after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Fans have had the chance to vote on their favorite players from the 2021 season since Nov. 16, and now the results are in. The AFC and NFC teams are each made up of 44 star players who earn the most votes in the league. Tom Brady was among the 13 Pro Bowl players were revealed in advance of the announcement, giving the Buccaneers quarterback his 15th career selection — the most by any player in NFL history.

The full 2022 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NFL Network. Complete voting results, snubs and more will be updated below after the announcement.

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: AFC selections

Offense

Pos. Player Team QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB Lamar Jackson Ravens RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB Nick Chubb Browns RB Joe Mixon Bengals WR Tyreek Hill Chiefs WR Stefon Diggs Bills WR Ja’Marr Chase Bengals WR Keenan Allen Chargers TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE Mark Andrews Ravens FB Patrick Ricard Ravens T Orlando Brown Chiefs T Rashawn Slater Chargers T Dion Dawkins Bills G Quenton Nelson Colts G Wyatt Teller Browns G Joel Bitonio Browns C Ryan Kelly Colts C Corey Linsley Chargers

Defense

Pos. Player Team DE Myles Garrett Browns DE Maxx Crosby Raiders DE Trey Hendrickson Bengals ILB Cameron Heyward Steelers ILB Chris Jones Chiefs ILB DeForest Buckner Colts OLB Joey Bosa Chargers OLB T.J. Watt Steelers OLB Matt Judon Patriots CB Denzel Ward Browns CB J.C. Jackson Patriots CB Kenny Moore II Colts CB Xavien Howard Dolphins FS Kevin Byard Titans SS Derwin James Chargers SS Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team LS Luke Rhodes Colts P A.J. Cole Raiders K Justin Tucker Ravens RS Devin Duvernay Ravens ST Matthew Slater Patriots

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: NFC selections

Offense

Pos. Player Team QB Tom Brady Buccaneers QB Aaron Rodgers Packers QB Kyler Murray Cardinals RB Dalvin Cook Vikings RB James Conner Cardinals RB Alvin Kamara Saints WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR Davante Adams Packers WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR Deebo Samuel 49ers TE George Kittle 49ers TE Kyle Pitts Falcons FB Kyle Juszczyk﻿ 49ers T Trent Williams 49ers T Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers T Tyron Smith Cowboys G Zack Martin Cowboys G Brandon Scherff Washington G Ali Marpet Buccaneers C Jason Kelce Eagles C Ryan Jensen Buccaneers

Defense

Pos. Player Team DE Nick Bosa 49ers DE Brian Burns Panthers DE Cameron Jordan Saints ILB Aaron Donald Rams ILB Jonathan Allen Washington ILB Kenny Clark Packers OLB Chandler Jones Cardinals OLB Robert Quinn Bears OLB Shaquil Barrett Buccaneers CB Trevon Diggs Cowboys CB Jalen Ramsey Rams CB Darius Slay Eagles CB Marshon Lattimore Saints FS Quandre Diggs Seahawks SS Budda Baker Cardinals SS Harrison Smith Vikings

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team LS Josh Harris Falcons P Bryan Anger Cowboys K Matt Gay Rams RS Jakeem Grant Bears ST J.T. Gray Saints

NFL Pro Bowl fan voting results 2022

Fan voting accounts for one-third of Pro Bowl consideration, with coaches and players weighing in separately to represent the other two-thirds.

These were the top fan vote-getters by position this year for each conference:

AFC

Pos. Player Team Votes RB Jonathan Taylor Colts 265,370 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs 262,540 — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

NFC

Pos. Player Team Votes DE Nick Bosa 49ers 264,687 RB Kyle Juszczyk 49ers 242,900 CB Trevon Diggs Cowboys 242,900 — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

Biggest Pro Bowl snubs 2022

On the AFC side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was one of the most surprising Pro Bowl snubs this year. He’s thrown 3,640 yards this season, which marks eighth in the NFL. However, he has thrown 14 interceptions, which ties for the most in the NFL this season, so that’s probably the main reason why he wasn’t selected on the initial roster. He is on the alternate roster.

With AFC running backs, it was surprising to see Chargers Austin Ekeler not on the list. Ekeler has scored 17 touchdowns this season, which is second behind Jonathan Taylor.

Even though Derrick Henry hasn’t played since Week 8, it’s tough not to see his name on the list this season.

On the NFC side, Matthew Stafford is another surprising quarterback missing from the roster. However, it makes sense when comparing him to Brady, Rodgers and Murray (who are all NFL MVP top runners), but the Rams record is tied with the Cardinals right now. Stafford has definitely proven himself worthy of a Pro Bowl roster nod while in Los Angeles this season. He already has 4,142 passing yards with three games remaining — this is his passing yards season since 2017.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is having his best season in his ninth NFL season. So far, he has 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns. These numbers equate to more than any of his previous seasons. Additionally, Leonard Fournette, despite now being out due to a hamstring injury, was nearing his career high receptions and receiving yards this season.

Here’s a list of the remaining players who were extremely close to making the cut, according to NFL: Patriots center David Andrews, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Raiders Edge Yannick Ngakoue, Vikings kick returner Kene Nwangwu, Titans interior linebacker Jeffery Simmons, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Browns center JC Tretter, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, Patriots guard Shaq Mason, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Titans edge Harold Landry, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

NFL teams with the most Pro Bowl selections

The Colts finished with the most Pro Bowl selections with seven players. The Chiefs and Chargers followed with six selections. There were six teams that had no roster selections: Broncos, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Texans.