NFL Pro Bowl rosters 2022: Full list of selections, voting results, snubs & alternates for AFC, NFC teams

The NFL Pro Bowl is back this season after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Fans have had the chance to vote on their favorite players from the 2021 season since Nov. 16, and now the results are in. The AFC and NFC teams are each made up of 44 star players who earn the most votes in the league. Tom Brady was among the 13 Pro Bowl players were revealed in advance of the announcement, giving the Buccaneers quarterback his 15th career selection — the most by any player in NFL history.

The full 2022 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NFL Network. Complete voting results, snubs and more will be updated below after the announcement.

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: AFC selections

Offense

Pos. Player Team
QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs
QB Justin Herbert Chargers
QB Lamar Jackson Ravens
RB Jonathan Taylor Colts
RB Nick Chubb Browns
RB Joe Mixon Bengals
WR Tyreek Hill Chiefs
WR Stefon Diggs Bills
WR Ja’Marr Chase Bengals
WR Keenan Allen Chargers
TE Travis Kelce Chiefs
TE Mark Andrews Ravens
FB Patrick Ricard Ravens
T Orlando Brown Chiefs
T Rashawn Slater Chargers
T Dion Dawkins Bills
G Quenton Nelson Colts
G Wyatt Teller Browns
G Joel Bitonio Browns
C Ryan Kelly Colts
C Corey Linsley Chargers

Defense

Pos. Player Team
DE Myles Garrett Browns
DE Maxx Crosby Raiders
DE Trey Hendrickson Bengals
ILB Cameron Heyward Steelers
ILB Chris Jones Chiefs
ILB DeForest Buckner Colts
OLB Joey Bosa Chargers
OLB T.J. Watt Steelers
OLB Matt Judon Patriots
CB Denzel Ward Browns
CB J.C. Jackson Patriots
CB Kenny Moore II Colts
CB Xavien Howard Dolphins
FS Kevin Byard Titans
SS Derwin James Chargers
SS Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team
LS Luke Rhodes Colts
P A.J. Cole Raiders
K Justin Tucker Ravens
RS Devin Duvernay Ravens
ST Matthew Slater Patriots

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: NFC selections

Offense

Pos. Player Team
QB Tom Brady Buccaneers
QB Aaron Rodgers Packers
QB Kyler Murray Cardinals
RB Dalvin Cook Vikings
RB James Conner Cardinals
RB Alvin Kamara Saints
WR Cooper Kupp Rams
WR Davante Adams Packers
WR Justin Jefferson Vikings
WR Deebo Samuel 49ers
TE George Kittle 49ers
TE Kyle Pitts Falcons
FB Kyle Juszczyk﻿ 49ers
T Trent Williams 49ers
T Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers
T Tyron Smith Cowboys
G Zack Martin Cowboys
G Brandon Scherff Washington
G Ali Marpet Buccaneers
C Jason Kelce Eagles
C Ryan Jensen Buccaneers

Defense

Pos. Player Team
DE Nick Bosa 49ers
DE Brian Burns Panthers
DE Cameron Jordan Saints
ILB Aaron Donald Rams
ILB Jonathan Allen Washington
ILB Kenny Clark Packers
OLB Chandler Jones Cardinals
OLB Robert Quinn Bears
OLB Shaquil Barrett Buccaneers
CB Trevon Diggs Cowboys
CB Jalen Ramsey Rams
CB Darius Slay Eagles
CB Marshon Lattimore Saints
FS Quandre Diggs Seahawks
SS Budda Baker Cardinals
SS Harrison Smith Vikings

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team
LS Josh Harris Falcons
P Bryan Anger Cowboys
K Matt Gay Rams
RS Jakeem Grant Bears
ST J.T. Gray Saints

NFL Pro Bowl fan voting results 2022

Fan voting accounts for one-third of Pro Bowl consideration, with coaches and players weighing in separately to represent the other two-thirds.

These were the top fan vote-getters by position this year for each conference:

AFC

Pos. Player Team Votes
RB Jonathan Taylor Colts 265,370
TE Travis Kelce Chiefs 262,540

NFC

Pos. Player Team Votes
DE Nick Bosa 49ers 264,687
RB Kyle Juszczyk 49ers 242,900
CB Trevon Diggs Cowboys 242,900

Biggest Pro Bowl snubs 2022

On the AFC side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was one of the most surprising Pro Bowl snubs this year. He’s thrown 3,640 yards this season, which marks eighth in the NFL. However, he has thrown 14 interceptions, which ties for the most in the NFL this season, so that’s probably the main reason why he wasn’t selected on the initial roster. He is on the alternate roster.

With AFC running backs, it was surprising to see Chargers Austin Ekeler not on the list. Ekeler has scored 17 touchdowns this season, which is second behind Jonathan Taylor. 

Even though Derrick Henry hasn’t played since Week 8, it’s tough not to see his name on the list this season. 

On the NFC side, Matthew Stafford is another surprising quarterback missing from the roster. However, it makes sense when comparing him to Brady, Rodgers and Murray (who are all NFL MVP top runners), but the Rams record is tied with the Cardinals right now. Stafford has definitely proven himself worthy of a Pro Bowl roster nod while in Los Angeles this season. He already has 4,142 passing yards with three games remaining — this is his passing yards season since 2017.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is having his best season in his ninth NFL season. So far, he has 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns. These numbers equate to more than any of his previous seasons. Additionally, Leonard Fournette, despite now being out due to a hamstring injury, was nearing his career high receptions and receiving yards this season.

Here’s a list of the remaining players who were extremely close to making the cut, according to NFL: Patriots center David Andrews, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Raiders Edge Yannick Ngakoue, Vikings kick returner Kene Nwangwu, Titans interior linebacker Jeffery Simmons, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Browns center JC Tretter, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, Patriots guard Shaq Mason, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Titans edge Harold Landry, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

NFL teams with the most Pro Bowl selections

The Colts finished with the most Pro Bowl selections with seven players. The Chiefs and Chargers followed with six selections. There were six teams that had no roster selections: Broncos, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Texans.

