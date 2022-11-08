NFL Power Rankings for Week 10: Surprising division on top

The NFL world was asking the right question about the wrong division.

Remember all that preseason chatter wondering whether the quarterback-loaded AFC West would become the first division ever to have all of its teams reach the playoffs? Call it “West-Coast Bias.”

Because it is actually the AFC East that has four winning teams after nine weeks of the season. If the season ended today, three would be in the playoffs and the dominant team of the last two decades (Patriots) would be the unlucky last-place finisher barely on the outside.

It’s just the fifth time since divisional realignment in 2002 that all four teams in one division have had winning records after Week 9.

What’s happening around the rest of the league? Here are The Post’s power rankings for Week 10:

Josh Allen runs during the Bills’ loss to the Jets. USA TODAY Sports

1. Philadelphia Eagles 8-0 (1)

Tied with the Texans at halftime of a supposed-to-be mismatch, the Eagles pulled away for a 29-17 victory over the final 30 minutes. Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson recorded his NFL-best fifth interception. The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. At least Philadelphia beat Houston at something last week.

2. Kansas City Chiefs 6-2 (3)

Patrick Mahomes threw 68 passes but ran to convert a third-and-17, ran for a touchdown and ran for the tying two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 comeback victory against the Titans. The Chiefs survived not scoring on seven straight possessions. Back-to-back sacks all but ended the Titans’ only overtime possession.

3. Minnesota Vikings 7-1 (4)

The Vikings are off to their best start since the Brett Favre-led 2009 team, after Kirk Cousins powered a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback against his former team in a 20-17 win over the Commanders. Newly acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson caught all nine passes thrown to him. Greg Joseph made the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds to go.

4. Buffalo Bills 6-2 (2)

It’s not just that the Bills lost, 20-17, to the Jets. After all, their earlier win in Kansas City is the best win that any team in the NFL has this season. The bigger concern is Josh Allen’s right elbow injury, which includes his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, according to ESPN. It is unclear if Allen will miss games.

5. Dallas Cowboys 6-2 (5)

Unlike last year’s 6-2 start, this fast start isn’t about Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of an offense that reportedly is interested in adding free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Coming off the bye, the Cowboys rank No. 7 in total defense, No. 3 in pass defense and No. 1 in sacks.

The Cowboys’ fast start has been powered by their defense. Getty Images

6. Seattle Seahawks 6-3 (6)

Geno Smith bounced back from throwing a pick-six by leading second-half touchdown drives of 75, 81 and 85 yards to finish off a 31-21 win against the Cardinals. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did some heavy fourth-quarter lifting on the way to 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Seahawks have won four straight.

7. New York Giants 6-2 (7)

What was supposed to be a stress-free bye week got more complicated when star safety Xavier McKinney broke his hand on an ATV in Mexico. He will miss at least four games. The Giants didn’t make a trade at the deadline and only will go as far as Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and great play-calling on both sides of the ball take them.

8. Baltimore Ravens 6-3 (8)

In a rare pedestrian game for Lamar Jackson, the Ravens were carried to a third straight win by Kenyan Drake (93 rushing yards and two touchdowns) and a defense that stifled the Saints in a 27-13 victory. Justin Houson had 2.5 sacks and an interception and the Ravens held the Saints to 13 total plays on their first four possessions.

9. Miami Dolphins 6-3 (10)

Who leads the NFL in quarterback rating? Tua Tagovailoa, who is 5-0 in games he has played all the way through. He threw touchdowns to three different receivers in a 35-32 win against the Bears. The defense survived allowing Justin Fields to set a NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game (178).

Tua Tagovailoa Getty Images

10. Los Angeles Chargers 5-3 (11)

For a change, the Chargers were the beneficiaries of an inexplicable loss instead of the guilty party. Austin Ekeler’s lost fumble with 34 seconds remaining was negated when the Falcons fumbled away the return, allowing the Chargers to keep possession and have their third kicker of the year (Cameron Dicker) boot a 37-yard walk-off field goal in a 20-17 victory.

11. Tennessee Titans 5-3 (9)

12. Cincinnati Bengals 5-4 (13)

13. New York Jets 6-3 (15)

14. San Francisco 49ers 4-4 (12)

15. New England Patriots 5-4 (14)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-5 (17)

17. Los Angeles Rams 3-5 (16)

18. Atlanta Falcons 4-5 (19)

19. Washington Commanders 4-5 (20)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-6 (29)

21. Indianapolis Colts 3-5-1 (21)

22. Arizona Cardinals 3-6 (22)

23. Chicago Bears 3-6 (23)

24. Cleveland Browns 3-5 (24)

25. Green Bay Packers 3-6 (18)

26. Denver Broncos 3-5 (26)

27. New Orleans Saints 3-6 (25)

28. Detroit Lions 2-6 (32)

29. Las Vegas Raiders 2-6 (26)

30. Carolina Panthers 2-7 (27)

31. Pittsburgh Steelers 2-6 (30)

32. Houston Texans 1-6-1 (31)