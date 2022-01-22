NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2022 divisional round

The NFL’s wild-card weekend featured 12 teams playing for the right to advance in the playoff, but the results were anything but wild. The games were decided by an average margin of 17.3 points per game with the six-point contest between the Cowboys and 49ers being the closest of the bunch and lone upset.

Surely, NFL fans will hope for better action in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Luckily, the matchups are a pretty good-looking bunch, and the highest-rated teams in each conference will join the fray as well.

Both the Titans and Packers will be in action this week after getting a bye week last week. The Packers get to face the upstart 49ers, who upset the Cowboys to earn the right to play the Packers, in a series that has been entertaining over recent seasons.

Meanwhile, the Titans get to face the Bengals in a matchup of two good teams that are built almost as opposites. Tennessee prefers to run the ball and control the clock while Cincinnati has a robust and explosive passing offense.

The other games, both on Sunday will feature the Bucs and Rams in a clash of two strong defenses and a meeting between the Bills and Chiefs in a matchup of two very equal AFC teams. The Chiefs are slightly favored to beat the Bills, but Buffalo’s defense may have something to say about that, even in a tough road environment like Arrowhead Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL divisional round games, including a full schedule with TV channels and start times.

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today?

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals vs. Titans 4:35 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV 49ers vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV

NFL playoff game TV channels, live stream

Bengals vs. Titans

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Saturday, Jan. 22 Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+ | fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

Key storyline: Is Derrick Henry going to play?

The Titans are eagerly awaiting news about their star running back. Henry has been out since Week 8 while dealing with a foot injury, but he began practicing last week and could return to action against the Bengals if all goes well. Cincinnati is poised to be without several defensive linemen, including starting tackle Larry Ogunjobi, so Henry’s presence could have a big impact on this contest if the Bengals can’t get healthy fast.

49ers vs. Packers

Key storyline : Davante Adams vs. the 49ers defense

The 49ers and Packers played in Week 3, and the Packers won that game 30-28. San Francisco had a lot of trouble containing Davante Adams in that contest, as he racked up 12 catches for 132 receiving yards and a touchdown. Aaron Rodgers can take advantage of the 49ers corners, the one weakness of their defense, and if Fred Warner (ankle) and Nick Bosa (concussion) can’t play, the Packers could win more easily than people are expecting.

Rams vs. Buccaneers

Key storyline : Can Aaron Donald, Von Miller rattle Tom Brady?

The Rams are suited very well to beat the Buccaneers. They have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL with Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd on their team. Donald can get interior pressure easily, as Kyler Murray learned last week, and that’s what Brady struggles with above all else. If the Rams can get Brady out of rhythm without blitzing too much, it could be a long day for the Bucs offense, especially if Jalen Ramsey can contain Mike Evans.

Bills vs. Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 16 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount | fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

Key storyline: Bills defense vs. Chiefs offense

The Bills have the NFL’s top defense in terms of points and yards allowed. The Chiefs arguably have the NFL’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Something will have to give in this matchup. Will it be the Bills defense or will Mahomes struggle as he has at the time throughout the year?

