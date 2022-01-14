NFL playoff favorite: Aaron Rodgers? Patrick Mahomes?

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

It has been five years since the betting favorite entering the NFL playoffs went home with the Lombardi Trophy. It has been far longer since so many teams had a legitimate path to the Super Bowl. Last year, the Chiefs entered the playoffs as the heavy favorite (+190) to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The season prior, bookmakers listed MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (+225) as the team most likely to win it all. Similar odds have been listed for the perceived favorite for years.

Now, no team inspires such confidence. The NFL’s best team has changed logos countless times this season. The Packers (+375) have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl of any favorite in years. Tom Brady and the Bucs took last year’s title as a 5-seed. Aaron Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl victory came as a 6-seed. It has been four years since a 1-seed won the Super Bowl. It shouldn’t be a surprise if a surprise team claims the throne again.

Here is a look at the playoff field, their seeds in their conference and the odds for each team winning the Super Bowl (per BetMGM):