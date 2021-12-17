NFL players sound off on postponements amid COVID outbreak: ‘Make it make sense’

It took 6 percent of NFL players testing positive for COVID-19 in one week for the league to move off its previously implacable position that it wouldn’t postpone games as a result of the pandemic.

This week was one of the league’s worst, with a massive outbreak and multiple teams placing 10 or more players on their respective COVID reserve lists. With bye weeks done, every team is scheduled to play every week for the remainder of the season, including teams with rampant COVID. Those teams will have little time to recover from their issues.

MORE: NFL COVID-19 tracker after leaguewide outbreak

On Friday, the NFL postponed three games — Raiders at Browns, Seahawks at Rams and Washington at Eagles — one day after announcing new COVID protocols.

The protocols were met with criticism, most notably from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but the scorn for the postponements was more leaguewide, given their wide-reaching nature.

Notably, Raiders and Eagles players took to Twitter to air their grievances. Las Vegas and Philadelphia are among the teams with the fewest players on the COVID reserve list, while Cleveland and Washington have the most.

MORE: NFL Week 15 schedule changes

Raiders owner Mark Davis highlighted how his team is fully vaccinated and will now be playing on back-to-back short weeks. Beyond that, he took issue with the fact that last year, several Raiders offensive linemen missed time with COVID but the league didn’t postpone any of the team’s games, while it is postponing a game this year after an opponent’s outbreak.

A similar situation arose last year when the Broncos were down all their regular quarterbacks and had to use wide receiver Kendall Hinton at the position. The league didn’t postpone that game, either, and the Broncos lost 31-3 to the Saints.

Free-agent defensive back Tre Boston, who has no stake in any of these games, reminded everyone of that.

If Denver had to use a WR last year at QB, then The Browns gotta figure a way out too! Or Forfeit! Just like y’all scared all these players and coaches if they didn’t have a Vax they would lose money, be cut or cost your team to forfeit games. Look at em now! Re-scheduling smh 😒 — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) December 17, 2021

MORE: Chiefs improve Super Bowl odds with win over Chargers

Two players who are being directly impacted — Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright and cornerback Casey Hayward — took the NFL Players Association to task for its part in this decision and its overall handling of the protocols.

I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

Eagles Pro Bowl defensive back Darius Slay noted that the complaints are coming not because he and other players are scared or trying to duck competition, but because their respective teams were and doing what was asked when others weren’t.

Let’s get this straight we not complaining cause we scared!!! Its way bigger than that peoples… WE WAR READY!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 18, 2021

Slay’s teammate Rodney McLeod posted a similar sentiment.

So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021

It remains to be seen whether anything might change going forward and whether the NFL and NFLPA can reach a consensus on protocols that satisfy everyone.