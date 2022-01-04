NFL picks, predictions for Week 18: 49ers, Raiders, Colts reach playoffs; Eagles, Browns disrupt seeding

Week 18 of the regular season is here, and there remains playoff intrigue.

Five AFC teams are pushing for the last two playoff spots, and the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and Raiders is a play-in game that should be a fun way to end the regular season. The Steelers and Ravens also play, but they need the Colts to open the door with a loss.

The NFC picture is more focused, and San Francisco needs a victory against the Rams to slip into the wild card round. If not, New Orleans could get in with a victory against the Falcons.

The rest of the weekend is about seeding shuffling, and several teams, such as the Packers and Bengals, could be resting their starters this week. How does that impact our weekly picks?

Here is a look at our track record heading into Week 18:

Week 17: 11-5

11-5 Total: 162-92-1

NFL picks, predictions for Week 18

Kansas City Chiefs (-10) at Denver Broncos

Saturday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

The Chiefs might not get home-field advantage as a result of their loss to the Bengals in Week 17. Kansas City can put the pressure on the Titans heading into the early games Sunday. Either way, Patrick Mahomes gets on track against an AFC West division rival.

Pick: Chiefs 33, Broncos 20

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Both teams clinched playoff spots, and Dallas missed out on its chance for home-field with the loss to the Cardinals. The Eagles have won the last two in the series at home, which makes this a trouble spot for Big D. Will this be more of a dress rehearsal in the second half?

Pick: Eagles 24, Cowboys 21

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Kirk Cousins could return for this matchup from the COVID-19 list, and the Bears could start either Andy Dalton or Nick Foles. Will this be either Mike Zimmer or Matt Nagy’s last game? Both? The Vikings finish off a disappointing season with a home victory.

Pick: Vikings 28, Bears 20

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Buccaneers will look to put behind the Antonio Brown drama, and this is a team that needs to get healthy for the postseason. That means starters, including Tom Brady, could sit in this one. The Buccaneers proved last year that playoff seeding doesn’t matter with Brady. The problem is the Panthers are in disarray either way.

Pick: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 16

New England Patriots (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Mac Jones keeps it rolling in preparation for his first postseason run for New England. The Dolphins, which were eliminated in Week 17, keep it competitive. New England, however, grinds out yet another AFC East victory and finishes 7-1 S/U on the road. That matters heading into the postseason.

Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 21

New Orleans Saints (-4.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Saints need a win and a 49ers loss to back-door into the postseason. Taysom Hill settled back in at quarterback in an ugly victory against the Panthers, and he will do the game against a spoiler-minded Atlanta team. That’s going to put pressure on the 49ers in the afternoon slate.

Pick: Saints 21, Falcons 19

Green Bay Packers (-11) at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Get ready for this line to shift dramatically, because it’s unlikely Aaron Rodgers (toe) will play knowing the Packers have home-field advantage for the playoffs. Green Bay has time to get healthy, but that doesn’t mean that Jordan Love can’t beat the Lions. Detroit can’t hang on in the home finale.

Pick: Packers 23, Lions 20

Indianapolis Colts (-15.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Colts need a win to get in, and Jacksonville is clearly looking ahead to 2022. Look for Indianapolis to hammer with MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor against a Jacksonville run defense that allowed 227 rushing yards per game in its last two losses. Can Taylor get to 2,000 yards?

Pick: Colts 34, Jaguars 17

Washington Football Team (-6.5) at New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Not much to see here. Both teams are playing out the string, and Joe Judge’s tenure might be in jeopardy knowing the Giants have scored more than 13 points one time in the last seven weeks. Washington puts more pressure on New York.

Pick: Washington 21, Giants 14

Tennessee Titans (-10.5) at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

We anticipate the Titans will need to win to get that No. 1 seed, and Mike Vrabel won’t need to preach about overlooking the opponent knowing the Texans won the first meeting 22-13. Tennessee rolls on the road with the running game, and perhaps Derrick Henry will return after the playoff bye week.

Pick: Titans 27, Texans 16

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-4.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Will this be Ben Roethlisberger’s last game? Will Lamar Jackson play if the Ravens are still in playoff contention? This black-and-blue rivalry will not be for the AFC North championship, and if both teams miss the postseason those quarterback questions will be louder.

Pick: Ravens 21, Steelers 18

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-17)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Bills need a win to clinch the AFC East, and that’s bad news for the Jets, which allowed an upset opportunity slip against the Buccaneers in Week 17. Josh Allen is 4-2 as a starter against New York, but he has modest totals of five TDs and five interceptions in those games. Will the Jets hang around into the second half?

Pick: Bills 31, Jets 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Sure, the Bengals would love to have this game knowing it’s an in-state rivalry and Baker Mayfield has tormented Cincinnati. He is 3-0 head-to-head against Joe Burrow, too. The problem? Burrow already led the Bengals to the AFC North title, and this is an opportunity to rest his knee for the playoffs if the Chiefs win Saturday. If Burrow plays, then we will re-evaluate this pick. Cleveland takes advantage.

Pick: Browns 28, Bengals 21

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, and it will be interesting to see if it’s Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo under center. San Francisco is 5-3 S/U on the road this season and won the first meeting. They could be a dangerous team in the playoffs, too. Eli Mitchell scores the game-winning TD late to send San Francisco to the postseason.

Pick: 49ers 26, Rams 24

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

The Cardinals got back on track with a victory against the Cowboys, and Arizona has won three of the last four meetings. Arizona needs help to win the NFC West, but the more likely scenario is playing on the road. The Seahawks miss out on a chance to play spoiler.

Pick: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 24

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

It’s a win-and-in scenario for both AFC West rivals, and it should be a classic. Four of the last five meetings have been one-score games, and Justin Herbert led a 30-27 victory in his last visit to Las Vegas. Will Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) return? The Raiders, as part of an up-and-down season, pay the ultimate tribute to John Madden.

Pick: Raiders 30, Chargers 27