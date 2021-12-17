NFL picks, predictions against spread Week 15: Packers rip Ravens; Chiefs, Bucs get revenge; 49ers roll

Week 14 delivered some strong results with our NFL game picks and predictions against the spread. That doesn’t mean much, however, unless we follow with another fine slate in Week 15.

The bye weeks have concluded as the final month of the 2021 regular season kicks off. The marathon is even longer this season with a Week 18 in play before getting into the playoffs toward Super Bowl 56.

With every team back in action and some more massive and tiny spreads to navigate, here’s Sporting News’ latest fearless forecast of the pigskin prognostications:

(Game odds reflect opening odds for Week 15, courtesy of FanDuel)

NFL picks against the spread for Week 15

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

The Packers get a break here against a depleted pass defense for Aaron Rodgers to attack and Aaron Jones can also have good versatile success out of the backfield. The Ravens like to blitz, but know they will be cooked trying that.vs. Rodgers and creating a lot of favorable one-on-ones. Baltimore’s offense may not have Lamar Jackson on the other side to combat an active Green Bay defense. Tyler Huntley can make the Ravens competitive again, but the defense is becoming a bigger problem than offense.

Pick: Packers win 27-20 and cover the spread.

Thursday 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video

The Chiefs lost a 30-24 home game to the Chargers in Week 3, so this is the last game they need against the team one game behind to help secure another AFC West title. Justin Herbert has been on fire with Los Angeles’ downfield passing game, but their rushing attack might be without dynamo Austin Ekeler on a short week. Herbert will play well again, but Patrick Mahomes has been money on the road and will outduel him, with help from the better all-around defense and more traditional rushing success.

Pick: Chiefs win 30-27 but fail to cover the spread.

Lock of the Week: 49ers (-8.5, 46 o/u) over Falcons

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The 49ers are grooving offensively with Jimmy Garoppolo feeling it with dynamic triplets George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. The Falcons cannot cover any of them in any way. The 49ers’ run defense also can contain Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis, and get a break with their pass rush being able to get after Matt Ryan while their secondary doesn’t need to worry about more than two receivers.

Pick: 49ers win 34-17 and cover the spread.

Upset of the Week: Texans over Jaguars (-3, 41 o/u)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Texans took down the Jaguars in Week 1 and will complete a season sweep on the road. Something must give here given the nature of anemic offenses and often porous defenses. Houston seems to be playing more inspired with Davis Mills and David Culley, while the Jaguars are going through the motions with Trevor Lawrence and the rest of his teammates after the rocky tenure of Urban Meyer ended Thursday.

Pick: Texans win 17-13.

Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The Patriots have a tricky matchup after a bye, given the Colts are hosting the game after their bye. Frank Reich does well in these situations, counteracting what Bill Belichick’s team tends to do. The Colts will throw off the Patriots with their run-heavy attack with Jonathan Taylor, avoiding their strength in pass defense. They also can win up front to contain Mac Jones’ help. Indianapolis makes a mild statement in pushing for its own playoff return.

Pick: Colts win 23-20 and cover the spread.

Panthers at Bills (-10.5, 43.5 o/u)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Bills should be coming home angry and emotional and ready to smash an NFC opponent. Why not the team after which they modeled their success?Josh Allen will play through his toe injury to destroy a wilting Panthers’ defense, while Cam Newton/P.J. Walker face the wrath of Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier’s defense on every level.

Pick: Bills win 34-17 and cover the spread.

Jets at Dolphins (-8.5, 43 o/u)

​Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ passing game will come out with more confidence after the bye but their inconsistency in running the ball to go after the Jets’ biggest defensive weakness will keep the visitors hanging around in a division rivalry game. Look for Zach Wilson to respond well against the Dolphins’ blitzes once or twice late to keep this game at a touchdown margin.

Pick: Dolphins win 20-13 but fail to cover the spread.

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Cowboys’ offense is in a funk because of no reliable running game, shaky line play and Dak Prescott pressing try to do too much and force things that aren’t there to his explosive wide receivers. This screams get-well game for everything Dallas wants to do to move the ball with Kellen Moore. New York’s shaky QB situation with nothing beyond Saquon Barkley leads to another rout.

Pick: Cowboys win 30-13 and cover the spread.

Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Titans will love this game because they can get physical for former Steelers linebacker Mike Vrabel and beat their hosts with their ideal style of play. Tennessee is still a strong running team when needed without Derrick Henry and Pittsburgh’s run defense is a ultimate mess. The Titans are playing with more defensive confidence and will rattle Ben Roethlisberger enough as he tries to exploit their secondary.

Pick: Titans win 20-17 and cover the spread.

Cardinals (-14, 47 o/u) at Lions

​Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Cardinals won’t be taking the Lions lightly given the way they have smashed some lesser teams this season with relentless offensive diversity and swarming defense. The Lions’ viable offensive options are dwindling at the wrong time around Jared Goff. Dan Campbell’s team got its one home win out of the way. Detroit won’t stand in the way Arizona steamrolling more toward the NFC’s top playoff seed.

Pick: Cardinals win 38-17 and cover the spread.

Bengals at Broncos (-1, 43.5 o/u)

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The Bengals draw a tough road assignment as they try to rebound from the heartbreaking overtime home loss to the NFC’s 49ers. The Broncos have the same record, but their resume is less impressive overall. Cincinnati will trust fully in Joe Burrow to let it loose from the get-go, while Denver will try to get away with pass-light game plan with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams hiding Teddy Bridgewater. It won’t work with Burrow outplaying him grittily well in a key road spot.

Pick: Bengals win 24-20.

Saints at Buccaneers (-10.5, 46.5 o/u)

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

The Buccaneers and Saints both feature two of the league’s best rushing defenses for several seasons running. The Saints will try to win again with a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill no the ground, while the Bucs will be fine not forcing the issue with New Orleans native Leonard Fournette. Tom Brady will pick apart the many holes in the Saints’ pass coverage away from Marshon Lattimore.

Pick: Buccaneers win 31-20 and cover the spread.

Raiders at Browns (-5.5, 42.5 o/u)

Monday, 5 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The Raiders are in freefall as Derek Carr is playing poorly in a limited passing game. They also can’t run the ball consistently and their run defense has gone into the tank. The Browns will take full advantage of all those convenient weaknesses that play into their strengths of the rushing attack and trough pressure D backed by a deep secondary.

Pick: Browns win 24-14 and cover the spread.

Vikings (-4, 43.5 o/u) at Bears

Sunday 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Vikings got a much-needed victory over the Steelers in Week 13 and are well rested coming off Thursday night. The Bears don’t have many answers for Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, but Kirk Cousins’ prime-time woes will leave the door ajar for Justin Fields to keep things close working aggressively against a weak Vikings’ secondary and also using his legs well.

Pick: Vikings win 26-23 but fail to cover the spread.

Washington Football Team at Eagles (-4.5, 43.5 o/u)

Tuesday 7 p.m. ET, Fox

WFT had a WTF game against the Cowboys as Taylor Heinicke became ineffective and injured to drag down the entire offense, wasting another strong performance from the improving defense. The Eagles will try to resume their run-heavy approach to support Jalen Hurts after the bye, with only a little more downfield passing. That’s the key to edging Washington, which will play better vs. a limited receiving corps.

Pick: Eagles win 23-20 but fail to cover the spread.

Seahawks at Rams (-6.5, 47.5 o/u)

Tuesday 7 p.m. ET, Fox

The Rams will be trying to avoid this trap game on a short week after playing a much tougher division game on the road against the Cardinals. They will do so by keeping their strong running to ease the pressure on Matthew Stafford. Russell Wilson won’t get the same support from the ground and has limited options with which to attack Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and L.A. downfield.

Pick: Rams win 30-20 and cover the spread.

