NFL picks, odds, betting offers

Commercial content. 21+.



Our NFL betting writer brings you his best 49ers at Rams predictions and picks for their NFL Week 8 showdown, which is live Sunday on FOX at 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Rams (3-3) defeated the 49ers (3-4) in last season’s NFC Championship Game, otherwise it has been all San Francisco. The Niners have won seven consecutive regular-season games in the California rivalry. The latest was the 49ers’ 24-9 victory in Week 4.

49ers vs. Rams picks



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

49ers vs. Rams predictions and analysis

Neither team is showing the championship form they displayed last season. The 49ers have lost consecutive games, including a 44-23 loss to the Chiefs last week that made their defense look mortal. The Rams’ slow start has roots in injuries to the offensive line.

Rams +1

The last time the Rams defeated the 49ers in a regular-season game, the contest took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp had made just 14 starts over two seasons. Can the 49ers really hold down their rival forever?

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams Getty Images

San Francisco has struggled in consecutive defeats to the Falcons and Chiefs and now Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is ailing. Samuel has been a handful for the Rams in recent seasons, highlighted by his 57-yard catch and run the last time the teams met.

Rams center Brian Allen has returned and said his injured knee feels as good as it has since 2019. L.A. wideout Van Jefferson is back as well. The Rams have a long way to go before they are considered a dangerous offense again, but they figure to be improved.

Pick: Rams +1, -110 at Caesars Sportsbook

Under 42 total points scored

There is no denying that defenses are where both the 49ers and Rams shine. Nick Bosa and the 49ers defense held the Rams to just three field goals when the teams met earlier this month. Even in last year’s NFC title-game, the Rams had just seven points through three quarters.

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers Getty Images

The 49ers are third best in the NFL with 294.9 yards allowed per game. But the Rams are no slouch either at fifth best with 301.3 yards allowed per game. The 49ers allow 19 points per game, while the Rams give up 21 and are both in the top half of the league.

Sunday’s matchup is also a clash of teams that have shown issues putting points on the scoreboard. San Francisco scores just 20.7 per game, while Los Angeles is fourth worst with 17.3 per contest. Expect this rivalry game to be a grind once again.

Pick: Game under 42, -110 at Caesars Sportsbook

49ers field goal attempt on their opening drive

The Rams’ defense is a strength, but in each of its last three games it has been on its heels early. The scripted opening drive for the 49ers, Cowboys and even the Panthers have resulted in points for Los Angeles’ opponent.

While the 49ers scored a touchdown in their opening drive against the Rams on Oct. 3, the Cowboys and Panthers followed in consecutive weeks with field goals when their offenses touched the ball for the first time.

San Francisco has options on Sunday. They can follow the script that led to an 8-play, 75-yard TD the last time they played the Rams or go the way of the Panthers and push forward with a heavy dose of new running back Christian McCaffrey.

Pick: 49ers FG attempt on opening drive, +460 at Caesars Sportsbook

49ers vs. Rams odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.