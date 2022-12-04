NFL picks, odds and betting offers

Commercial content 21+.



Our NFL betting expert brings you his best Titans vs. Eagles predictions and picks for their NFL Week 13 showdown, which is live Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

One of the best games of the week sees last year’s AFC No. 1 seed, the Tennessee Titans, visit the team likely to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed this season, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Titans vs. Eagles picks



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Titans vs. Eagles predictions and analysis

The Titans (7-4) played the Cincinnati Bengals close before losing 20-16, their first loss in regulation since Week 2. Ryan Tannehill had a fine day and Derrick Henry did more work after the catch than running the ball (he was limited to 38 rushing yards on 2.2 per carry), but Tennessee’s underrated defense kept the team in it until a bad personal foul during a Bengals field goal attempt allowed Cincinnati to kneel out the clock.

Still far and away in control of the AFC South, the Titans now face their toughest test of the season by visiting the Eagles (10-1). Philly piled up 363 rushing yards on the Green Bay Packers and held them off for a 40-33 win. The Eagles have their share of doubters due to some too-close-for-comfort results, but they are who their record says they are — for now. Three key divisional games loom in December and January.

Betting on the NFL?

Titans to win

Football fans tend to write off the Titans more than any other team. Maybe it’s the lack of playoff success, the small market and bad division or the ho-hum quarterback.

What’s the Titans’ best win this season, anyway? A four-point escape over the Washington Commanders? When matched up with the best teams in their conference — the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Bengals — they’re 0-3.

Despite all this, the Titans keep on winning games they’re supposed to win and picking up a few they maybe aren’t. They’re an enviable 48-28 in the Mike Vrabel era. And they match up well against this Eagles team.

Philadelphia had the benefit of facing one of the worst run defenses in the league last week. Tennessee allows just 3.9 yards per carry and 84.8 per game, the latter number ranking third in the NFL. The Titans have yielded just three rushing touchdowns, fewest in the league.

While the Eagles have scored 18.6 points per first half to lead the league, the Titans come out strong against opponents’ early-game scripts, yielding 7.7 first-half points on average — tied for second fewest. There’s a clear path for the Titans to win this game by stymying Jalen Hurts and the run game early and getting out to a reasonable lead, forcing Philadelphia to play catch-up. With this line, we say go for it.

Titans vs. Eagles pick: Titans to win moneyline @ +192 with Caesars Sportsbook

Ryan Tannehill of the Titans Getty Images

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 touchdown passes

Through his first five games, Hurts had more rushing touchdowns (six) than passing (four). Since then, however, he’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of six games while totaling just two more touchdowns on the ground.

While Hurts certainly might break through against Tennessee’s stout run defense, opponents have honed in on stopping the dual-threat MVP candidate first and making someone else beat them. The Eagles have a few candidates in the backfield who can do just that, starting with Miles Sanders, who scored twice against Green Bay.

Provided this game unfolds the way we think it will, Philadelphia will be in a hole by halftime — maybe not an insurmountable hole, but slightly behind as the run game hits Tennessee’s wall.

That would lead Hurts to look to the air, against inexperienced Titans cornerbacks like Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden, who’ve helped Tennessee yield the second-most passing yards in the league this year. Again, the number Caesars is giving here is too enticing to look past.

Titans vs. Eagles pick: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns @ +120 with Caesars Sportsbook

Treylon Burks under 3.5 catches

Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks is coming off the two best games of his young pro career. Not long after returning from a stint on injured reserve, Burks caught seven passes for 111 yards against the Packers in Week 11 and four for 70 last week against the Bengals.

Burks’ over/under total for receptions seems properly set at 3.5. But the Eagles rank second in the league in passing defense, even after last week’s shootout against Aaron Rodgers (and Jordan Love), with Darius Slay and James Bradberry turning in great bounce-back seasons as their starting cornerbacks.

Furthermore, even if Burks is the most talented pass-catcher the Titans currently have, Tannehill likes to spread the ball around.

Nobody on the team has more than 32 catches or 351 yards, but seven players (including two running backs and two tight ends) have garnered double-digit receptions and triple-digit receiving yards in this offense already. Just because Burks has had a strong couple of games doesn’t mean he’ll be Tannehill’s favorite target the following week.

Titans vs. Eagles pick: Titans WR Treylon Burks to catch under 3.5 passes @ -123 at Caesars Sportsbook

Titans vs. Eagles odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.