NFL picks, betting offers, odds

Our NFL betting writer offers his best betting picks and predictions for the matchup between the Cowboys and Packers scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when they face a strong Dallas team eager to extend Green Bay’s misery. Mike McCarthy makes his return to Lambeau Field and is met with the arrival of colder temperatures and an icy Green Bay offense.

Cowboys vs. Packers picks



Cowboys vs. Packers picks and analysis

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy spent 13 seasons with the Packers and won a Super Bowl crown. He would like nothing more than to notch a win in his return to Lambeau Field.

Green Bay is banged up but, as current coach Matt LaFleur said, nobody in the NFL is feeling sorry for the Packers. They’ll bandage up a bunch of players, including running back Aaron Jones, and attempt to avoid a six-game losing streak.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy Getty Images

Cowboys cover -4.5

Maybe we need to do a “double check” on Green Bay’s win total since it doesn’t match up with Rodgers’ track record. But yikes, that 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions last weekend marked the third time the Packers have scored 10 or fewer points this season.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, has passed for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But he surely didn’t expect to go at least six weeks between victories when he chose to return for the 2022 season.

He should be pretty pumped up to perform well during McCarthy’s homecoming. The two formed a successful partnership but encountered friction late in McCarthy’s tenure. Both parties raved about the other this week.

Dallas is the fresher team after having a bye last week. The extra rest combined with Green Bay’s continued issues leads us to suggest taking the traveling Cowboys and giving the points.

Cowboys vs. Packers prediction: Cowboys to cover -4.5 spread @ -110 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 45 total points scored

It is hard to believe that Dallas star linebacker Micah Parsons has played in just 24 NFL games. He already has the reputation of being the best at his position while in his second season.

Parsons has eight sacks this season and 19 in his career and he will be looking to spend some time in Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood. Green Bay will need to develop the run with Aaron Jones — who is dealing with an ankle injury — to buy Rodgers more time.

Dallas has allowed under 20 points on six occasions, including three outings of 10 or fewer. The Cowboys have allowed their two highest totals over the past three games but it is hard to see the Packers furthering that trend.

Remember — nine measly points against the Lions. Three interceptions thrown by Rodgers. We see this game being a definite under.

Cowboys vs. Packers prediction: Under 45 total points to be scored @ -110 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys Getty Images

Dak Prescott over 21.5 completions

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears preceding the bye. It was his second game since returning from the fractured right thumb he sustained in Week 1.

Prescott has completed 40 of 52 passes (76,9 percent) in the two games — an average of 20 per game. He completed more than 20 passes in 14 of the 16 regular-season games he played in last season.

We see McCarthy dialing up a lot of pass plays during his return to Green Bay. Count on Prescott to approach 25 completions on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Packers prediction: Dak Prescott over 21.5 completions @ -101 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Packers vs. Cowboys odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.