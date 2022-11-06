NFL picks and betting offers

Commercial content 21+.



Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Chargers at Falcons predictions and picks for their Week 9 showdown, which is live Sunday on FOX at 1 p.m. EST.

The Chargers (4-3) could once again be without wideout Keenan Allen after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. The pluses continue to add up for the first-place Falcons (4-4), who have Cordarrelle Patterson back in practice after a wild win last week.

Chargers vs. Falcons picks

● Chargers -3 @ -120 at Caesars Sportsbook

● Over 49.5 points @ -110 at Caesars Sportsbook

● Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing TDs @ -194 at Caesars Sportsbook



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet up to $1,000, Get Refunded if You Lose with Promo Code NYPOST1000 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. T&C apply.

Chargers vs. Falcons picks and analysis

It will be the Chargers’ top-four passing offense (279.4 yards per game) against a Falcons defense that is dead last against the pass (306.9 yards). Los Angeles’ ideal scenario: Use the pass for an early lead and work on their anemic rushing attack. But will QB Justin Herbert have enough healthy receivers to thrive?

Chargers -3

Expected to be a top AFC team, the Chargers are all over the place this season, although they have been hit hard by injuries. They have four victories, but their losses have made noise, like one to the Seahawks in Week 7 and a non-competitive setback to the Jaguars.

Even if wideouts Allen and Mike Williams don’t play, Herbert has figured out how to compile copious amounts of passing yards. It’s his ability to find the end zone that has taken a hit. He had nine TD passes in the first four games but just three since.

The Falcons give up 25.6 points per game, fourth worst in the NFL, so neither defense is all that elite. On the other side, the Chargers’ offense is head and shoulders ahead of the Falcons, whose 162.6 passing yards per game are fourth worst in the league.

Chargers vs. Falcons prediction: Chargers -3, -120 at Caesars Sportsbook

Marcus Mariota Getty Images

Over 49.5 total points

When two of the four worst scoring defenses meet, points are expected. The issue then is whether or not this is all somehow a false flag. The Chargers scored 19 points in Week 6, but that was against a strong Broncos defense. It is their lowest scoring game of the season.

The Chargers score points when they are expected. They are one of the 10 worst scoring defenses and they have faced four of the other nine teams on that list: Browns, Seahawks, Raiders, Chiefs. In those four games, Los Angeles averaged 25.3 points.

The Falcons are coming off a 37-point game against the Panthers, or 34 when not considering overtime. That was well over what Carolina has given up per game: 23.3 points. Of minor concern is that two of Atlanta’s lowest-scoring games have come in the past four weeks.

Chargers vs. Falcons prediction: Over 49.5 total points, -110 at Caesars Sportsbook

Betting on the NFL?

Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Of Herbert’s four multi-touchdown passing games, only one has come in the Chargers’ past three games. But that one did come in their most recent game against the Seahawks. The bye week gives L.A. a chance to make a game plan to build on that contest.

What the Chargers need to do at some point is to work on their rushing attack. But what the Falcons actually do well is deny the run. Atlanta’s 108.9 rushing yards allowed per game is 11th best in the NFL. L.A.’s breakthrough with the run game might have to wait.

The Chargers might be uncertain with their wide-receiver personnel due to injuries, but they are adept at using running back Austin Ekeler in the passing game. Expect the Chargers to treat Sunday as a must-win game, especially with a challenging schedule ahead.

Chargers vs. Falcons prediction: Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing TDs, -194 at Caesars Sportsbook

Chargers vs. Falcons odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.