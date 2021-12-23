NFL Pick ’em Pool Picks Week 16: Expert advice on favorites, upsets to consider in confidence pools, office pools

Did you survive last week? And we don’t just mean in NFL survivor pools — we also mean in NFL pick ’em pools. Last week’s postponement fest made it even tougher than usual to navigate the NFL landscape, especially with upsets happening frequently anyway. It’s literally “winning time” now, so no excuses — find a way to win. The experts from TeamRankings are here to help inform your Week 16 NFL picks with strategy tips and advice on five key games.

Week 16 NFL Pick ’em Pool Picks: Tips, strategy

How We Identify NFL Week 16 Value Picks

This article is written on Wednesday, but if the win odds and pick popularity numbers hold, the teams below all provide compelling risk-vs.-reward trade-offs to differentiate your Week 16 picks from your pool opponents.

It’s important to note that we’re not necessarily saying you should make all of these picks. In particular, some upset picks may be unnecessarily risky for your pool, even if they are technically undervalued. You need to take an overall level of risk with your picks that’s appropriate for your pool size and rules. Season-long pools typically call for more conservative picks than single-week pools. If you want our game-by-game pick recommendations for all of your specific pools, use our Football Pick ’em Picks product.

Note: Win odds and estimated pick popularity data below may change between publication time and kickoff time. If you want the latest numbers, our product updates multiple times per day.

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

Point Spread: -3.5

Pick Popularity: 52%

Category: Value Favorite

San Francisco is a great value play on Thursday Night Football at Tennessee. The public is picking this one about evenly, but these teams are going in opposite directions. The 49ers have won five of their past six games, while Tennessee is 1-3 in its past four games and continues to struggle on offense without RB Derrick Henry (foot). However, the Titans could get WR A.J. Brown (chest) back this week.

San Francisco is a favorite of more than a field goal at the moment, so getting the betting favorite here when about half the public is on the other side is a solid move.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Point Spread: +1.0

Pick Popularity: 28%

Category: Unpopular Toss-Up

The Raiders and Broncos are in a toss-up game. The Raiders benefited from catching Cleveland in a terrible COVID situation this week, but they’re 2-5 since their bye week. Backup QB Drew Lock will start for Denver after Teddy Bridgewater got carted off last week with a head injury, so the Broncos figure to lean on their strong running game.

With the public heavily on Las Vegas, taking the Broncos is a pot-odds move.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Point Spread: +2.0

Pick Popularity: 17%

Category: Value Upset Gamble

The public apparently hasn’t seen the Jets play this year. A whopping 83 percent are picking the J-E-T-S in a game where they are only a slight favorite. Yes, the Jaguars are bad, but both teams in this game are. If anything, the Jets have been worse with rookie QB Zach Wilson playing.

The Jaguars have also been a train wreck this season, culminating in last week’s firing of first-year head coach Urban Meyer. But when two train wrecks get together and the public is heavily on one side, there’s a lot of value in going contrarian. The Jets are also one of the most popular spread picks this week, along with heavier favorites Green Bay and the Chargers.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Point Spread: -2.5

Pick Popularity: 55%

Category: Value Favorite

The Patriots are a moderate value play in the key AFC East showdown with the Bills.

​​Right now, just over half the public is on New England. The Patriots are the slight favorite, making them a just-better-than-coin-flip call where the public is divided.

Minnesota Vikings vs. LA Rams

Point Spread: +3.0

Pick Popularity: 17%

Category: Value Upset Gamble

If you’re looking for another upset option at moderate risk, the Vikings are another team to consider this week. They get the Rams at home, and they’re playing for their playoff lives in a key game.

As only a field-goal underdog, you can get a situation where your opponents are likely to be on the Rams at a 5-to-1 ratio.

Week 16 NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Most popular picks

There are only three weeks to go if you are still alive in survivor pools, with Arizona’s big loss dashing some hopes last week.

Here are the most popular picks so far for Week 16.

Los Angeles Chargers (36% popularity) at Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles (15% popularity) vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons (9% popularity) vs. Detroit Lions

New Orleans Saints (9% popularity) vs. Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks (7% popularity) vs. Chicago Bears

You can check out our Week 16 pick analysis and get our customized pick recommendations if you are still competing in a survivor pool.

