NFL MVP Odds | Latest NFL MVP Betting odds and trends

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took home his second consecutive NFL MVP trophy in 2021, but after his star receiver Davante Adams left for Las Vegas in a trade with the Raiders, there’s no certainty of a third consecutive award.
Josh Allen of Buffalo Bills leads the early betting markets for the 2022 NFL MVP, ahead of some big names.
NFL MVP Odds 2022
|Player
|Odds
|Josh Allen
|+700
|Patrick Mahomes
|+800
|Tom Brady
|+800
|Aaron Rodgers
|+1000
|Justin Herbert
|+1000
|Dak Prescott
|+1200
|Joe Burrow
|+1200
|Russell Wilson
|+1400
|Matthew Stafford
|+1400
|Kyler Murray
|+1400
- All other players +2000 or higher
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply
New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.
NFL MVP Favorites
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no guarantee he’ll experience the same success after his top receiver darted for Vegas. Because of this uncertainty, we’re seeing other quarterbacks lead the way in the early 2022-23 NFL MVP betting odds.
Josh Allen +700
Becoming one of the best young QBs in football after just three seasons has catapulted Allen to the top of the NFL MVP odds for the 2022-23 season. His ability to put up otherworldly numbers through the air while being his team’s most explosive rushing option gives Allen a betting chance.
Patrick Mahomes +800
A strong late-season run at the end has placed Mahomes back near the top of the MVP race, where he’s likely to be a fixture for the better part of the next 10 seasons. Swapping Tyreek Hill for JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be an adjustment, but Mahomes will be fine.
Tom Brady +800
The GOAT is back. For those living under a rock, Brady’s brief retirement lasted a matter of days, and he will return to Tampa Bay seeking an eighth Super Bowl ring. Brady has three MVP’s to his name, and needs one more to tie Aaron Rodgers for the most NFL MVP titles. If you fancy the Bucs to make it all the way this year, then look no further than the man who is likely to lead them there.
Former NFL MVPs
|Year
|NFL MVP
|Position
|2021
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|2020
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|2019
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2018
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|2017
|Tom Brady
|QB
|2016
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|2015
|Cam Newton
|QB