NFL investigating controversial Tom Brady kick

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

“It was a long hug. A long, unwelcome hug from Grady,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast. “He was in the backfield all day. As I said after the games, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets. He had a hell of a game. I’ll leave it at that.”

Tom Brady appears to kick Falcons’ Grady Jarrett Twitter

Tom Brady during the Buccaneers’ win over the Falcons on Oct. 9, 2022. Getty Images

Video of a play in the earlier game also appears to show Brady taking a shot at Jarrett after a play.

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who had a questionable roughing penalty against the Raiders on Monday night, are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

“Just looking back on it, I’m still kind of left clueless on what I’m expected to do in that situation…,” Jarrett said on Tuesday. “I did see Chris’ sack, and that was questionable as well. All these other things that we can review.

“I’m not saying that it cost us the game, but it cost us an opportunity to win the game and if it’s costing people games, it’s going to cost people livelihoods. Going to cost people’s opportunities. You never know who is going to go down and make a crazy play.”

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

— With AP