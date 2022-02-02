NFL Films reveals what Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow after Bengals’ win over Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had a rough go of it in the AFC championship game. They blew a 21-3 lead in their loss to the Bengals and struggled greatly in the second half of the contest.

The Chiefs scored just three points after halftime and Mahomes threw for just 55 yards and two interceptions in the second half. One of the picks proved costly, as it came in overtime and gave Cincinnati the opportunity to drive for the game-winning field goal in its 27-24 win.

Despite the stunning nature of the Chiefs’ win, Patrick Mahomes was nothing but gracious in defeat. As NFL Films captured, he warmly congratulated Joe Burrow after the game and encouraged him on his way to his first Super Bowl.

“Way to play, man,” Mahomes said to Burrow. “Good luck my brother. Go win it all.”

This isn’t the first time that Mahomes has had a positive postgame message for Burrow. After the Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17, Mahomes and Burrow met at midfield to shake hands.

“You’re gutsy bro,” Mahomes said. “See y’all in the playoffs.”

Mahomes’ prediction came true that time. Now, Bengals fans are hoping that his words foreshadow good fortune for their team as they prepare to face the Rams in Super Bowl 56.

