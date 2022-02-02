NFL fans react to Washington Commanders’ name, logo, uniforms

Washington’s football team is now the Commanders.

The NFL team unveiled its new name Wednesday, replacing the two-year placeholder, the Washington Football Team. Along with the new name came new uniforms and a different logo for the team.

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The new name was certainly not unexpected. While there were a number of different finalists, major spoilers were dropped along the way, including the transition of the URL, commanders.com, to the company that is the domain holder for most of the NFL teams’ websites. Then, the night before the new details were set to be unveiled, a news helicopter spotted the new name inside the walls of FedEx Field, again spoiling the name.

Even team owner Dan Snyder said during his opening remarks that the surprise wasn’t quite there for the team.

“Welcome to not-the-best-kept-secret in D.C.,” Snyder said.

LIVE: Introducing our next chapter https://t.co/SPKYwISuFc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The team’s new look keeps the color scheme largely the same, with the burgundy and gold look still the primary colors in the uniform. The “W” has been changed to a different style, and the uniforms now have a different look to them as well.

Washington now has three different uniforms: burgundy, white and black. With the unveiling of the new look came also with the first look at a team’s alternate helmet after the NFL changed its rules for the 2022 season and permitted teams to have two different helmet styles.

Even if fans have known for a while that the Commanders were coming, that didn’t change the reaction much when the news finally dropped on Wednesday. As is expected with a rebrand, there were plenty of different reactions to both the team name and the new look of the team.

Relax people! We’ll be fine. My support is still with and for this team. If you were waiting for a name reveal to decide whether or not you were leaving, you were already gone. God bless all that leave and welcome to all that stayed or will jump on the bandwagon. — Brian Epps Sr (@BSkins33) February 2, 2022

I’m going to embrace Commanders & I love my team regardless of the name I just want us to win and create a new legacy that everyone can be proud of! #TakeCommand — Z (@DCzWall) February 2, 2022

Hail to the Commanders! Over time the name will feel more natural, will definitely come sooner if the team starts winning! The jerseys are kind of a let down. They all look good individually, but are not cohesive as a brand/team!#TakeCommand https://t.co/QS0QjSIkTw — Brad Angell (@BradAngell83) February 2, 2022

Two years to rebrand as an AAF team @Commanders. Even lifted the hashtag, which they apparently took literally. #TakeCommand https://t.co/NEbYwtIB4Z — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) February 2, 2022

We waited 2 years to steal the name of an AAF team. pic.twitter.com/Zicj2RdVOI — Real Talk Gaming (@_RealTalkGaming) February 2, 2022