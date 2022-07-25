NFL enters streaming wars with new NFL+ subscription service

The NFL has officially joined the streaming wars with its own platform.

The league began selling its new NFL+ subscription service on Monday. It is available on two levels at $4.99 per month and $9.99 for more content.

The league renowned for selling the same games over and over again has pretty much done it again.

This new venture will allow the NFL to start creating a potential subscription business, which could one day make it a big deal or, at least, give it even more leverage in its TV rights deals.

For the average consumer, after the NFL’s $110 billion worth of TV deals, they will still be able to watch games nearly the same for the next decade with CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC/ESPN having nearly all the regular-season games. “Thursday Night Football” will be on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video beginning this fall.

Roger Goodell and the NFL have launched a subscription service, NFL+. Getty Images

With Monday’s announcement, the NFL is beginning its own service to reach fans directly, which is all the rage in media these days.

It also is expected to announce a deal with either Apple or Amazon for NFL Sunday Ticket, the Red Zone package and possibly part ownership of NFL Media. At this point, NFL+ is not part of that yet to be announced move.

For now, at the $4.99 per month tier, subscribers will be able to access local and primetime games on their mobile phones or tablets — not on a regular TV. Unlike Sunday Ticket, out-of-market live games will not be available. It also gives digital access to radio calls of games. Both of these lead items are already available digitally with other subscriptions.

NFL+ subscribers will be able to access local and primetime games on their phones and tablets. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In the preseason, a viewer can watch all out-of-market games. It will also have NFL library programming.

On the $9.99 per month “Premium” version, a subscriber receives the aforementioned games and shows, along with access to full game replays across all devices, condensed game replays and coaches film.

In a release, commissioner Roger Goodell said, “Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League.”

For now, it doesn’t feel that important, but one day this statement might be true.