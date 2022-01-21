NFL Draft prospects 2022: Full list of early entrants

The NFL has announced 100 underclassmen are eligible for the 2022 draft in April.

According to the league, there are 73 players who have been out of high school for three years and declared for the draft without getting degrees. Another 27 players fulfilled their degree requirements and will be moving on to the league.

Among the notable players on this list are Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Here’s a list of all of those players.

NFL Draft 2022 early entrants list

Players granted special eligibility

Name Position School Tyler Allgeier RB BYU Alec Anderson OT UCLA Matt Araiza P San Diego State David Bell WR Purdue Dane Belton DB Iowa Nik Bonitto LB Oklahoma Andrew Booth DB Clemson Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma Treylon Burks WR Arkansas Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin Lewis Cine DB Georgia Snoop Conner RB Ole Miss Matt Corral QB Ole Miss Charles Cross OT Miss St. Nick Cross DB Maryland Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU Nakobe Dean LB Georgia William Dunkle G San Diego State Jerrion Early RB Ole Miss Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State Kaiir Elam DB Florida Kaleb Eleby QB Western Mich. Noah Elliss DT Idaho Martin Emerson DB Miss St. Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech Cordale Flott DB LSU Ahmad Gardner DB Cincinnati Tyler Goodson RB Iowa Kyler Gordon DB Washington Kenyon Green G Texas A&M Ben Griffiths P USC Breece Hall RB Iowa State Kyle Hamilton DB Notre Dame Christian Harris LB Alabama Kevin Harris RB South Carolina Daxton Hill DB Michigan Christopher Hinton DT Michigan Drake Jackson LB USC Cam Jurgens C Nebraska Zonovan Knight RB NC State DeMarvin Leal DT Texas A&M Drake London WR USC Sincere McCormick RB UTSA Trent McDuffie DB Washington Ja’Quan McMillian DB East Carolina John Metchie WR Alabama Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State Evan Neal OT Alabama David Ojabo LB Michigan George Pickens WR Georgia Makai Polk WR Miss St. Sean Rhyan OT UCLA Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky Dare Rosenthal OT Kentucky Brandon Smith LB Penn State Tyler Smith OT Tulsa Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M Chris Steele DB USC Derek Stingley DB LSU Tyler Vrabel OT Boston College Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State Rasheed Walker OT Penn State Travon Walker DT Georgia Donovan West C Arizona State Devon Williams WR Oregon Jameson Williams WR Alabama Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State Alex Wright LB UAB Mykael Wright DB Oregon Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M Cade York K LSU

Players who fulfilled degree requirements

Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Alabama Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma Kevin Austin WR Notre Dame Slade Bolden WR Alabama Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State Greg Dulcich TE UCLA Joshua Ezeudu G North Carolina John FitzPatrick TE Georgia Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati Vincent Gray DB Michigan Hassan Haskins RB Michigan Sam Howell QB North Carolina George Karlaftis DE Purdue Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa Verone McKinley III DB Oregon Kyler McMichael DB North Carolina James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State Kyle Philips WR UCLA Tyler Snead WR East Carolina Carson Strong QB Nevada Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB USC Master Teague RB Ohio State Luke Tenuta OT Virginia Tech Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon Cameron Thomas DE San Diego State Zamir White RB Georgia

When is the NFL Draft in 2022?

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28, and conclude on Saturday, April 30. It is expected to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who will go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft?

While mock drafts are still accumulating across the internet, there is widespread speculation that Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hutchinson recently completed his junior season at Michigan — the 2020 season didn’t count toward eligibility due to COVID-19 — and recorded 36 tackles including 14.0 sacks, which ranked third in the nation.

NFL First-Round Draft Order 2022

