NFL Draft order 2022: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18

The Jaguars are the best at being the worst.

Even with a win on Sunday, the Jaguars enter the offseason with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, thanks in part to the Lions locking down a win over the Packers in Week 18.

It’s the Jaguars’ second-consecutive No. 1 overall pick: In 2021, the team selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who looked like the player many expected him to be coming out of Clemson.

Jacksonville was bailed out by the Lions, who picked up a win of their own over the Packers in Week 18. With both teams winning, the draft order at the top stays the same as it did entering Week 18.

While the No. 1 and No. 2 picks are locked up, there’s still plenty of draft order business to be decided in the rest Week 18: The Jets play in a late afternoon slot, facing the Bills, and could jump back up to No. 4 overall should they lose.

MORE 2022 NFL DRAFT: SN’s latest mock draft | Top 100 big board

NFL Draft order 2022

Here’s how the 2022 NFL Draft order stands after NFL Week 18 games.

(Last updated following the Week 18 1 p.m. ET slate of games. This story will be updated.)

Pick Team Record 1 Jacksonville Jaguars* 3-14 2 Detroit Lions* 3-13-1 3 Houston Texans* 4-13 4 New York Giants 4-13 5 New York Jets 4-12 6 Carolina Panthers* 5-11 7 New York Giants (via CHI) 6-11 8 New York Jets (via SEA) 6-10 9 Denver Broncos 7-10 10 Washington Football Team 7-10 11 Atlanta Falcons 7-9 12 Minnesota Vikings 8-9 13 Cleveland Browns 8-9 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) 8-8 15 New Orleans Saints 8-8 16 Baltimore Ravens 8-8 17 Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) 9-8 18 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7-1

* Draft position clinched

Notes:

— The Eagles currently hold three first-round picks, including the Colts’ first-round pick as part of the Carson Wentz trade. In order for the pick to turn into a first-rounder, Wentz must play ≥75 percent of snaps this year OR Wentz plays ≥70 percent of snaps and Indianapolis makes the playoffs, conditions that were essentially satisfied as of Week 16.

— The Giants currently hold the Bears’ first-round pick, which was sent as part of an in-draft trade Chicago made to select quarterback Justin Fields in 2021.

— The Dolphins currently hold the 49ers’ first-round pick as part of a predraft trade. San Francisco selected quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in 2021.

— The Jets currently hold the Seahawks’ first-round pick as part of the Jamal Adams trade in 2020.

— Pick Nos. 19 through 32 are held by teams currently in the NFL playoff picture.

Defense is the name of the game in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Highlighted by the top two pass rushers — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson — this year’s class of defenders could prove to be foundational pieces for teams looking to bulk up on D.

After the edge group, NFL squads could salivate over secondary options: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley is a former consensus All-American — which includes earning a nod from Sporting News in 2019 — and could be a top-five pick come April. Scouts and analysts have Stingley pegged as the far-and-away best CB prospect in this year’s draft.

Joining Stingley in a solid secondary group is Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who could also make for a good bet to be to be the first DB off the board. The Fighting Irish safety was named a consensus All-American this past season, and for good reason: He notched three interceptions for one of the nation’s top defenses and a was named a Bednarik award finalist in 2021.

On the offensive side of the ball, teams looking for quarterback saviors will have options, though it remains to be seen whether or not there’s a bonafide No. 1 passer to emerge before the draft: North Carolina’s Sam Howell was the latest to declare, joining Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

Cincinnati’s Desmon Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis are also expected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.