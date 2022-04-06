NFL Draft offers Giants a chance to fix most glaring need

Sign up here to get Inside the Giants delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

A case can be made that the Giants should dispense with all the draft rhetoric, push aside all the other needs at all the other spots on the field and just do it.

Fix the damn offensive line, once and for all.

They own the No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, positions from which they could instantly fill two of the five starting spots on the line. The first part of this is easy. If Evan Neal of Alabama or Ickey Ekwonu of North Carolina State is on the board at No. 5, race up to the podium with the card that bears the name of either of these two stud tackles, and that’s that.