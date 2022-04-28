NFL Draft 2022: Predicting Jets' first-round picks

NFL Draft 2022: Predicting Jets’ first-round picks

by

The Post’s Brian Costello makes his predictions for who the Jets will take in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

No. 4: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, CB Cincinnati

The Post predicts the Jets will go Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the No. 4 pick,.
AP

I have come around on this from thinking the Jets would not take a cornerback here to believing Gardner is the guy. Joe Douglas can’t get this pick wrong. Gardner is the safest pick here. He did not allow a touchdown in college and will provide an instant boost to a defense that ranked dead last in 2021.

No. 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State 

The Post predicts the Jets will go Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick.
The Post predicts the Jets will go Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick.
AP

The top priority of this offseason was to give second-year quarterback Zach Wilson some help. Get ready for Wilson-to-Wilson at MetLife Stadium. The speedy Buckeyes wide receiver will give the Jets another dimension and help take the top off of defenses.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.