NFL Draft 2022: Predicting Jets’ first-round picks

The Post’s Brian Costello makes his predictions for who the Jets will take in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

No. 4: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, CB Cincinnati

I have come around on this from thinking the Jets would not take a cornerback here to believing Gardner is the guy. Joe Douglas can’t get this pick wrong. Gardner is the safest pick here. He did not allow a touchdown in college and will provide an instant boost to a defense that ranked dead last in 2021.

No. 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The top priority of this offseason was to give second-year quarterback Zach Wilson some help. Get ready for Wilson-to-Wilson at MetLife Stadium. The speedy Buckeyes wide receiver will give the Jets another dimension and help take the top off of defenses.