NFL COVID-19 tracker: Updated team-by-team list of players in protocol for Week 15

As the league’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens, the NFL finally softened on one of its firm lines in the sand and postponed three games slated to be played this week.

Cleveland’s matchup against Las Vegas, Seatle’s matchup against the Rams and Washington’s matchup against Philadelphia have all been postponed due to massive coronavirus outbreaks on some of those teams.

This comes a day after the league announced new COVID protocols, which not everybody took kindly to and in the same week that the league experienced one of the most exponential rises in cases.

In the past five days alone, 151 NFL players — about 6% of the league — tested positive for COVID-19. But the league says a significant majority are asymptomatic. As Dr. Allen Sills said, it’s a new phase. https://t.co/GBcDC1AS8K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2021

For those doing the math at home, that’s roughly 30 players a day over the last five days entering protocols and testing positive. With the season winding down but cases of the Omicron variant seemingly on the rise, it remains to be seen how the rest of the season will take shape and what effect, if any, the protocols will have on mitigating the number of players on the COVID reserve list.

Sporting News has the list of all the players who’ve entered protocols since the beginning of the week:

NFL players in league COVID protocols

Listed players reflect only official team rosters as of 5:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 17.

Arizona Cardinals (one player)

Atlanta Falcons (one player)

Baltimore Ravens (two players)

C Trystan Colon

S Chuck Clark

Buffalo Bills (one player)

LB Tyrel Dodson

T Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers (one player)

RB Christian McCaffrey

QB Matt Barkley

Chicago Bears (13 players)

OL Larry Borom

DB Artie Burns

WR Isaiah Coulter

QB Andy Dalton

DL Mario Edwards Jr.

DL Eddie Goldman

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

DB Eddie Jackson

TE Jesse James

LB Sam Kamara

RB Ryan Nall

WR Allen Robinson II

DB Duke Shelley

Cincinnati Bengals (two players)

LB Clay Johnston

DB Chidobe Awuzie

Cleveland Browns (20 players, head coach)

HC Kevin Stefanski

S Grant Delpit

LB Tony Fields II

G Drew Forbes

P Jamie Gillan

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

CB Troy Hill

TE Austin Hooper

RB Kareem Hunt

S John Johnson III

QB Case Keenum

WR Jarvis Landry

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Takkarist McKinley

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

LB Jacob Phillips

G Wyatt Teller

T Jedrick Wills

LB Mack Wilson

Dallas Cowboys (one player)

Denver Broncos (three players)

RB Mike Boone

P.J. Locke

OLB Malik Reed

Detroit Lions (two players)

DB Jalen Elliott

TE TJ Hockenson

Green Bay Packers (one player)

Houston Texans (seven players)

C Justin McCray

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

LB Christian Kirksey

DB A.J. Moore

DE DeMarcus Walker

DB Terrance Brooks

DB Terrance Mitchell

Indianapolis Colts (one player)

Kansas City Chiefs (one player)

Los Angeles Chargers (11 players)

LT Rashawn Slater

G/C Scott Quessenberry

T

Los Angeles Rams (23 players)

CB Jalen Ramsey

OT Rob Havenstein

OL Jamil Demby

DB Dont’e Deayon

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

DB Terrell Burgess

TE Brycen Hopkins

DB JuJu Hughes

T AJ Jackson

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

S Jordan Fuller

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

LB Justin Hollins

TE Johnny Mundt

T Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

DB Antoine Brooks Jr.

G Bobby Evans

DB Jake Gervase

LB Von Miler

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

DB Kareem Orr

LB Troy Reeder

LB Christian Rozeboom

Miami Dolphins (three players)

S Jevon Holland

RB Phillip Lindsay

WR Jaylen Waddle

Minnesota Vikings (seven players)

RB Alexander Mattison

WR DeDe Westbrook

WR Dan Chisena

DE Danielle Hunter

RB A.J. Rose Jr.

OG Kyle Hinton

WR Trishton Jackson

New Orleans Saints (head coach)

New York Giants (eight players)

WR Kadarius Toney

WR John Ross

LB Cam Brown

LB Oshane Ximines

CB Aaron Robinson

DB Adoree’ Jackson

DB J.R. Reed

DB Natrell Jamerson

New York Jets (five players)

DB Justin Hardee

WR Elijah Moore

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

WR Jeff Smith

QB Mike White

Philadelphia Eagles (four players)

WR Quez Watkins

RB Jason Huntley

Pittsburgh Steelers (one player)

Seattle Seahawks (two players)

RB Alex Collins

WR Tyler Lockett

Tennessee Titans (two players)

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

S Jamal Carter

Washington Football Team (23 players)

DT Jonathan Allen

QB Kyle Allen

DB Troy Apke

DT Matt Ioannidis

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

OT Cornelius Lucas

TE Sammis Reyes

WR Cam Sims

LB David Mayo

DE William Bradley-King

TE Temarrick Hemingway

DB Kendall Fuller

DT Tim Settle

RB Wendell Smallwood

LB Khaleke Hudson

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Montez Sweat

DE Casey Toohill

DB Kamren Curl

C Keith Ismael

C Tyler Larsen

QB Taylor Heinicke

DT Daniel Wise

NFL COVID vaccine rules

Here is the COVID protocol for vaccinated players, according to the NFL :

Vaccinated individuals who test positive and are asymptomatic will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur.

The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart.

After that, they will be tested every week or as directed by the medical staff.

Vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person.

The main difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated players is that vaccinated players don’t have to worry about being a “high-risk” close contact at any point. They also have more freedom to participate in activities than their unvaccinated counterparts. Vaccinated players can go out on the road and more easily spend time with teammates outside the facility, among other perks.

What is NFL’s COVID protocol for unvaccinated players?

The NFL’s COVID protocols are stricter than those for vaccinated players. They are as follows, per the NFL :

If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect. The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic.

Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual.

Unvaccinated players also have more procedures they must follow to avoid falling into COVID protocol. They include the following:

Unvaccinated individuals must be tested for COVID every day at the team facility. If a player misses even one day of testing, they will be required to test negative for COVID for five straight days before re-entering the facility. That’s what happened to Cam Newton before the final week of the Patriots’ preseason.

Unvaccinated free agents must also test negative for five consecutive days before being allowed to enter a team facility.

Unvaccinated players must wear masks at all times in the facility. They cannot gather in groups larger than three players and on the road “are prohibited from congregating, visiting or mingling with individuals outside of the traveling party once they have arrived in the game city.”

Unvaccinated individuals are subject to fines if they break COVID protocols. This can include anything from failing to wear a mask in the facility or going to an indoor concert or house party with more than 15 people.

When is a player considered fully vaccinated?

The NFL considers a player fully vaccinated if they fall into one of the two following categories. They either are 14 days removed from their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or they previously contracted COVID and are 14 days removed from a single dose of any vaccine.

Will the NFL postpone games because of COVID?

The NFL has left the door open for potential postponements. That said, the league has said that “postponements will only occur if required by government authorities, medical experts, or at the Commissioner’s discretion.”

Of course, the NFL has also said that it’s hoping to play its full, 272-game schedule “in a safe and responsible way,” so it seems likely that the league will consider postponements where appropriate.

However, the NFL has noted that the burden of postponements or cancellations will fall upon teams featuring COVID spikes among unvaccinated players. If outbreaks occur among vaccinated players, the league will seek to “minimize the burden” of that club.

If a game is canceled/postponed because a club cannot play due to a Covid spike among or resulting from its non-vaccinated players/staff, then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the Covid infection. We will seek to minimize the burden on the opposing club or clubs. If a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams.

What does that mean? If a team has an outbreak that impacts unvaccinated players, they’re less likely to get a favorable ruling from the NFL. So, they may be forced to play significantly shorthanded or at a less convenient time.

The NFL also has stated that if a game cannot be rescheduled within its 18-week season due to a COVID outbreak amid non-vaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will be forced to forfeit.

Additionally, the league said that “games will not be postponed or rescheduled simply to avoid roster issues caused by injury or illness affecting multiple players, even within a position group.” That principle was in action last year, and the Broncos were the best example of it in action. They had to play with practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton as their quarterback after their quarterback room was exposed to the virus.

Will the NFL add an extra week because of COVID postponements?

No, it’s not planning to. The NFL confirmed that they are hoping not to extend the regular season past 18 weeks (17 games and one bye).

:We do not anticipate adding a “19th week” to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season.”

Perhaps the NFL will change its tune if COVID becomes a bigger issue than the league anticipates, but for now, don’t expect the league to add another week to the season.