NFL Christmas schedule 2021: Times, channels to watch both football games on TV today

If all you want for Christmas is NFL football, then you’re getting your wish.

For the second consecutive year, the NFL is playing on Christmas Day. This time, they aren’t just playing one game; they’re playing a doubleheader.

The NFL has played doubleheaders on Christmas before. The most recent one came in 2017. That said, this year’s two-game slate looks like a great one, as all four teams playing have something on the line, whether they are fighting for their playoff lives or the No. 1 seed in their conference.

The first game featured the Browns and the Packers. Cleveland will travel to chilly Lambeau Field in a must-win game. The Browns lost by just two points last week despite dealing with a COVID outbreak within their team. They will be motivated to win against Green Bay, but the Packers are fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. So, they will be no easy match for the Browns.

The Colts are facing the Cardinals in the night game in a battle of teams heading in the opposite direction. The Colts are currently hot, as they have won five of their last six games. The Cardinals have dropped back-to-back contests, so they’ll look to right the ship as they look to avoid blowing an NFC West division lead that they have held all season long.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the NFL’s two Christmas games in 2021.

Christmas football schedule 2021

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Christmas Day schedule for 2021. This marks the second consecutive year during which the NFL has had football take place on Christmas. It’s also just the sixth doubleheader the NFL has ever hosted on the holiday.

Game Kickoff time TV channel Browns at Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV Colts at Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET NFL Network, fuboTV

How to watch NFL Christmas games

Here’s how to catch each of the 2021 Christmas Day games.

Browns vs. Packers TV channel

(Kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET)

TV channel : Fox | NFL Network

: Fox | NFL Network Live stream: Amazon Prime | fuboTV

The Browns-Packers game will get the treatment that most “Thursday Night Football” games have gotten throughout the season. The game will be simulcast on both Fox and NFL Network and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer with Troy Aikman providing color commentary.

The sidelines will get a minor change. Erin Andrews will serve as one sideline reporter, per usual, but Tom Rinaldi will take the spot usually occupied by Kristina Pink. Mike Pereira will be Fox’s rules analyst and will appear on the broadcast as needed.

Amazon Prime will also offer alternate broadcasts. One features Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer calling the game while the “Scouts Feed” features Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor.

Colts vs. Cardinals TV channel

(Kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET)

TV channel : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: NFL app | fuboTV

The Colts-Cardinals game will be available to watch exclusively on NFL Network. Indianapolis and Phoenix TV affiliates will carry the broadcast regionally for locals, but the rest of the country will need NFL Network to see the contest.

Joe Davis and Kurt Warner, who comprised the crew for Monday’s Browns-Raiders game, will serve as the play-by-play announcer and analyst for the Christmas night clash. Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager will be the sideline reporters for the game.

The Arizona-Indy game can be streamed using the NFL app if you have a cable subscription. If you don’t, you can stream the game using fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

NFL scores Christmas 2021