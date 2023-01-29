NFL Championship game predictions for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

Commercial content 21+.



Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for the conference championship round.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES-San Francisco 49ers: Under 46.5

If I had to pick a side here, it would be Philly, which looks like an unsolvable juggernaut when everything clicks. Yet the safer play here is the Under between two teams led by elite defenses. The 49ers allowed the fewest yards in the NFL in the regular season (300.6 yards per game), and the Eagles allowed the second-least at 301.5 ypg.



The 49ers’ offense finally looked mortal against the Cowboys, the best defense Brock Purdy has ever seen, and he’ll face arguably an even greater test this weekend. Meanwhile, the Eagles could run into trouble against the best defense in the league — especially if Jalen Hurts (shoulder) isn’t fully unleashed as a runner.

Cincinnati Bengals (-1) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

This is one of my favorite bets of the entire NFL season, as I think it’ll take a medical miracle for the Chiefs to win this weekend.

If Patrick Mahomes looks anything like he did in the second half against the Jaguars — and there’s a chance he’ll look even worse after a week of swelling in his ankle — he’ll be in for a tough day against one of the NFL’s hottest defenses.

Conversely, Joe Burrow has had his way with Kansas City over the past two seasons, totaling nine touchdowns with just one turnover in three outright wins. Expect him to make it a perfect 4-0 on Sunday.

Last week: 2-0. Eagles (W), 49ers (W)

Season: 22-15-1