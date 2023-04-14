NFC exec says Stetson Bennett ‘might go undrafted’

Former Georgia product Stetson Bennett is considered by some experts to be a late-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but one NFC exec believes certain red flags could keep the embattled quarterback off the board completely.

Speaking recently to ESPN.com, the exec stressed while Bennett “does some good stuff,” it’s the quarterback’s 5-foot-11 frame and off-field concerns — he was arrested for public intoxication in January — that could potentially lead to an “undrafted” status.

“To me, he’s clearly better than those other guys [in this tier]. He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted,” the anonymous exec said.

“His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he’ll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB.”

A former walk-on at Georgia, the 25-year-old Bennett led the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles following the 2021 and 2022 seasons, including their 65-7 blowout win over TCU in January.





Stetson Bennett speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine in March 2023. Getty Images

Later that month, Bennett engaged in a heated back-and-forth with an Atlanta radio host, who blasted the quarterback for being glued to his phone during an interview with a reporter at the team’s championship parade.

Before the month concluded, Bennett was arrested in Dallas, where he had been training ahead of the NFL scouting combine.

He accused police officers of ruining his reputation in newly released footage of the incident, which was obtained by TMZ.





Stetson Bennett celebrates Georgia’s national championship win over TCU in January 2023. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bennett spoke candidly about the ordeal in February, expressing remorse for letting his loved ones down.

“It was a mistake that everybody’s aware of,” Bennett told the media at the combine in Indianapolis.

“I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs. I’ve apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worse about; I felt like I let them down because no matter where I go now [people are going to know about it].

“Even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth [Stetson Bennett]. You can’t do that if you’re last name is Bennett. I know better.”





Stetson Bennett participates in drills during the NFL Scouting Combine in March 2023. Getty Images

Bennett’s draft “ceiling” is an “early day 3 [rounds four through seven],” as indicated by ESPN’s scout/exec draft range.

His “floor” is going “undrafted,” the outlet also noted.

Alabama standout Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State are among the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.