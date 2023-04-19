Neymar, girlfriend Bruna Biancardi expecting first child together

Brazilian soccer star Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together.

The PSG superstar forward was seen kissing the model’s blossoming bump in a series of snaps shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

The 31-year-old athlete, who already shares son Davi Lucca, 12, with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas, shared the same post with his 208 million followers on the platform.

Alongside the sweet pics, the couple penned a lengthy caption in Portuguese about their “beautiful family.”

“We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier,” they captioned the post, according to Instagram’s translation.





Brazilian soccer star Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together. Instagram/@neymarjr





The soccer star kissed his girlfriend’s blossoming baby bump in the snap. Instagram/@neymarjr





The pair, who kickstarted their romance in 2021, will welcome their first child together later this year. Instagram/@neymarjr

“You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!”

“Come soon child, we are waiting for you! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart’ – Jeremiah 1:5,” the pair added.

The couple sparked engagement rumors with the post after the 28-year-old model was seen sporting a silver ring on that finger.





The model briefly split from Neymar in August 2022, but the pair reconciled just months later. Instagram/@brunabiancardi





Biancardi shared a heartfelt birthday tribute post to her beau in February. Instagram/@brunabiancardi

For his part, Neymar was also seen wearing a silver ring.

The pair kickstarted their romance back in 2021, but kept their relationship under wraps before revealing it to the world in Jan. 2022.

They later briefly split in August of that year, but reconciled soon after.

Since then, they’ve been going strength to strength, with Biancardi even sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute post to her beau in February.





Neymar plays for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and is on the Brazilian national team. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

“Happy birthday beautiful,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps of the pair. “I told you everything today. I’m putting this little picture here just for the record.”

“May your new year be amazing and blessed! May you not lack reasons to celebrate, friends by your side, achievements, many goals and health :),” she continued.

“May God continue to shield our relationship. I love youuuuuu! Always count on me.”

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., plays for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

He also part of the Brazilian national team which lost out to Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in December.