It must feel like ages since Manchester United fans last watched their team play a match.

The Red Devils are finally back on the pitch against Newcastle United after a pair of COVID-19 postponements, the first league match for the club since December 11. Mostly recovered from its own COVID-19 outbreak, Manchester United now sets its sights on a climb up the standings.

As a result of the layoff, Manchester United may sit seventh in the Premier League table, but the Red Devils are firmly in contention for a Champions League place. While it hasn’t always been pretty for the Red Devils under Ralf Rangnick, the team’s performances have shown a clear structure and intention, earning 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City in their last two before the unexpected break.

MORE: Globe Soccer Awards 2021 results

Newcastle, meanwhile, would be glad to take some time off – the festive fixtures have been anything but. An absolutely ruthless gauntlet of matches over the holiday season has resulted in comprehensive defeats to Leicester City, Manchester City, and Liverpool by a combined 11-1 score.

The schedule eases after the Manchester United match, but it will be important for the Magpies to establish a foundation on which to build heading into a key stretch through January and February that will almost surely decide their Premier League fate.

Sporting News will be following the event live and providing score updates, commentary and highlights as they happen.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle live score

1H 2H Final Newcastle — — — Man United — — —

Goals:

(All times Eastern)

1:36 p.m. ET: Your matchday program at St. James Park, if that’s your kind of thing.

1:33 p.m. ET: Boxing Day was an all-timer when it comes to goals scored. Will this match follow in those footsteps, or will it be less explosive?

🆕 4.67 goals per game is the highest figure seen on a multi-game PL day so far this season. We review a festive day of plenty in the Premier League ⬇️🎅⬇️https://t.co/EHJrJFzE3l — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 26, 2021

1:25 p.m. ET: It’s not on Boxing Day proper, but Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick getting his first taste of managing around the Christmas holiday, and he’s looking forward to it.

1:00 p.m. ET: While the Newcastle boss looks focused on getting his team something to savor from a festive period otherwise fully Grinch’d, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick discusses how he managed to keep the team sharp despite significant disruption due to COVID-19.

1:00 p.m. ET: Eddie Howe had a look back at Newcastle’s heyday in the late 90’s when the Magpies battled Manchester United for positions at the top of the table. The fixture doesn’t quite reach those levels as each occupies opposite ends of the standings.

Newcastle vs. Manchester United lineups

The biggest bit of squad news for Newcastle revolves around midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who has struggled with a lack of fitness and was the victim of some load management by manager Eddie Howe. He was absent from the 4-0 loss to Man City last time out, and could miss out again. Shelvey had previously played all but six minutes since returning from a two-month calf injury in late October.

Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis are both ruled out due to thigh problems, while Paul Dummett has returned to training but may not yet be ready to see match minutes. Isaac Hayden is suspended for yellow card accumulation, meaning Sean Longstaff could be introduced to the side. Allan Saint-Maximin should come back to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the last match due to a knock.

The 4-5-1 hasn’t quite worked out for Howe in the last two matches, and it could mean a return to the 4-4-2 that would see Joelinton drop to the bench.

Newcastle projected starting lineup (4-4-2): Dubravka (GK); Ritchie, Clark, Lascelles, Murphy; Fraser, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron; Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Manchester United has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak over the past few weeks, but it now appears to be a thing of the past, with no known players currently out with a positive COVID-19 test or lingering symptoms. That means manager Ralf Rangnick has a mostly fit squad to choose from, with only Paul Pogba still waiting to fully recover from his groin injury in November.

MORE: Key facts to know about the transfer window opening

Anthony Martial, a potential January transfer departure, may return from a knee problem as could Aaron Wan-Bissaka. And Raphael Varane is also expected to be available from his thigh injury in late November. That trio would prove a massive boost for the Red Devils, and while they may not immediately play a part, their availability gives Rangnick valuable selection options.

Left back Luke Shaw hasn’t played since late November as well, but he also could make his return from a head injury, having made the bench in the 1-0 win over Norwich City two weeks ago.

Man United projected starting lineup (4-4-2): De Gea (GK); Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle

Date: Monday, Dec. 27

Monday, Dec. 27 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: USA Network

USA Network Spanish-language TV: Universo

Universo Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial), NBCSports.com (authenticated users)

The Monday afternoon match between Manchester United and Newcastle from St. James’ Park will be broadcast on USA Network (English) and Universo (Spanish) in the USA.

Both channels can be streamed on fuboTV and new users can take advantage of a free 7-day trial.

Man United vs. Newcastle betting tips, picks

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Manchester United is obviously a heavy favorite, but not as heavy as one might expect going up against a squad that’s shipping goals across its Premier League schedule; the COVID-19 layoff seems to be weighing on bettors.

The Red Devils haven’t played in two weeks, and they’re also going to have a very difficult calendar to navigate in the coming months. For that reason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Rangnick play a tad more conservatively in games the Red Devils don’t need a full frontal assault to collect all three points.

MORE: Football docuseries and other movies to watch for fans

We’d have hoped for a bigger differential on the handicap, so the tastier option may be the total goals under. With three games in seven days, Man United could opt to manage the game — and its energies — against an opponent it should easily dominate. There are tougher fixtures on the horizon.

Pick: Under 2.5 total goals (+125)

Prediction: Newcastle 0, Manchester United 1