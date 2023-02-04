Newcastle United vs. West Ham pick

Commercial content 21+.



It has been a dream season for Newcastle United.

The Magpies currently sit in third place in the Premier League and have lost just once in their first 20 matches of the season. Newcastle is likely too far back of Arsenal to make an impact in the title race, but it is favored to finish in a Champions League spot, ahead of Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool.

It has been a different kind of season for West Ham. The Hammers were expected to be fighting with Newcastle for a spot in the top six, but instead are in 16th place and in need of a few more results to put some space between them and the relegation zone.

Newcastle United vs. West Ham prediction: West Ham +540 (BetRivers)



But there’s much more to this team than meets the eye. Despite sitting just a point above the drop zone, the Hammers have the eighth-best expected goal difference in the Premier League and have been one of the best defensive sides in the circuit all season long. West Ham ranks fourth in non-penalty expected goals allowed and sixth in big scoring chances conceded. Its spot in the table severely underestimates how solid this team has been this season.

Newcastle has been a force this season, but West Ham’s defense should give it a chance to turn this one into a coin flip. Buy low on the Hammers before the market catches up.

