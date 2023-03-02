Newcastle United fan gets winners’ tattoo before defeat

Never put your foot ahead of the ball.

A British soccer fan was so certain that his team would notch its first domestic trophy in seven decades that he got a celebratory tattoo on his leg — only for them to lose the key match.

Newcastle United fan Kris Cook, 31, said even his tattoo artist tried to dissuade him from getting “NUFC Cup winners 26/02/23” and the club chant “Tell me ma me ma” inked on his skin ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

“I asked the lass who does my tattoos: ‘Can you put cup winners on my leg?’” he told the BBC.

“I think she was thinking it was a bad idea at the same time, but I got it done.”

But when Newcastle United lost to Machester United 2-0, the overeager fan took the defeat and inaccurate tat in stride, telling the BBC he would not have the body art removed.

He said planned on one day changing the date when and if Newcastle finally brought home a domestic trophy — which hasn’t happened since 1955.





Welp, that was embarrassing. Kris Cook / SWNS





It wasn’t a complete loss — Kris Cook, 31, said his friends got a kick out of the fake news tat. Kris Cook / SWNS

“[It was] dedication or stupidity really, I have always loved [Newcastle] but I didn’t think I’d be walking around with that on my leg for the rest of my life,” Cook told the outlet.

“As long as they win something I didn’t care, so I can kind of get away with it a little bit.

“It will happen next year, or the year after.”





Newcastle United players look dejected after losing Sunday’s Carabao Cup to Manchester United. REUTERS

While Cook’s family was dismayed by the presumptuous pen job, his friends apparently got a kick out of it.

“I think my mam is still a little bit livid, my grandma, she went ballistic — apart from that, all my pals think it’s funny.”