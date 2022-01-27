New York schools have great chance in NCAA tourney — if they can get there

Conference play is now in full swing across the country and rankings are beginning to take form.

In this edition of the Mid-Major Report, we’re going to dive into two New York teams that will likely need to win their conference tournaments to get a ticket to the Big Dance.

If either of these teams earns that golden ticket, they’re more than capable of creating some madness within their bracket.

Wagner Seahawks

Record: 12-2. ATS: 9-4. KenPom ranking: 107. Current ESPN bracketology seed: 14.

Wagner is in position to earn its second bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history. It’s been nearly two decades since the Seahawks went dancing, and as of now, they’re the favorites to win the Northeast Conference Tournament.

I was on Wagner at 6/1 to win the conference before the season, and the program has exceeded even my expectations. Since the beginning of the season, the group has jumped 84 spots in KenPom — 192 to 108.

Wagner has won nine games in a row, including its first six conference games. The Seahawks’ only two losses on the season were to Seton Hall and Penn State.

Wagner guard Alex Morales Getty Images

According to KenPom, the Seahawks have an 82 percent chance or better in each of their next nine games. The one exception is a road game at Bryant to end the season, which is likely a conference championship preview.

Bashir Mason’s group has been winning by an average margin of 15 points per game. The program owns the top-ranked offensive and defensive efficiency in the Northeast Conference.

The Seahawks are head and shoulders better than the rest of the league. Their overall efficiency (AdjEM) of 6.07 is the only one in positive territory. Bryant is next at -2.50, then LIU at -5.26.

Wagner has four players who average double digits in scoring, including three super seniors in Alex Morales, Elijah Ford and Will Martinez.

The Seahawks ended last year winning 12 of their final 13 conference games, and that success has translated into this season.

Don’t be surprised when you hear the Wagner Seahawks on Selection Sunday.

Iona Gaels

Record: 17-3. ATS: 13-7. KenPom ranking: 68. Current ESPN bracketology seed: 12.

Rick Pitino AP

Losing two all-conference guards — Isaiah Ross and Asante Gist — in the offseason would mean a major rebuild for most programs. But not for Rick Pitino, who brought in a slew of talent through the transfer portal for this season.

Iona owns the most dominant offense in the MAAC by far. The Gaels are 87th in offensive efficiency ranking with the closest team behind them being Monmouth, which ranks 156th.

In terms of overall efficiency, it isn’t even close. Iona’s AdjEM leads the MAAC at 11.50. Next is Monmouth at 4.90 and the rest of the teams are below zero.

The best coach and the best talent have led Iona to a dominant 17-3 record this season. The Gaels defeated then 16th-ranked Alabama and hung tough in their three losses to Kansas, Belmont and Saint Louis.

The group is winners of its last six games and is favored to win its final 10 of the regular season. It wouldn’t surprise me if this team doesn’t accrue another loss until we see its name called in the NCAA Tournament.