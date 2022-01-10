The New York Knicks (19-21) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup’s over/under is set at 212.5.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.