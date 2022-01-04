The Indiana Pacers (14-23) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the New York Knicks (17-20) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Madison Square Garden as just 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 209.5.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.