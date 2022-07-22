New York Jets unveil new black helmet: ‘Definition of swaggy’

After vastly improving their talent pool on both sides of the ball this offseason, the new-look Jets will debut another fresh style on the field this year.

The Jets unveiled their Stealth Black helmet design on Friday in a series of social media posts. The helmet, which will be paired with the team’s Stealth Black uniforms, will make its on-field debut Sunday, Oct. 30, when New York hosts its division rival, the New England Patriots, at home.

The Stealth Black looks will appear at MetLife Stadium two more times this season, the first on Sunday, Nov. 27, against the Chicago Bears, followed by Thursday, Dec. 22, versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Drawing inspiration from a Stealth Fighter Jet, the slick look features a matte black finish, a chrome green face mask, and an updated helmet decal. Several players were quick to approve of the sleek new headgear.

“Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy,” wide receiver Elijah Moore told the Jets’ website, while running back Michael Carter concurred, “We have the best alternate helmet in the league.”

Although the newly unveiled helmet has garnered praise from players and fans alike, some folks were expecting something different.

Quarterback Zach Wilson wearing the Jets’ Stealth Black uniform in Dec. 2021. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Steal Black helmets will be paired with the Jets’ Stealth Black uniforms for the 2022 season. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

A June tweet from Jets owner Woody Johnson seemingly fueled speculation about the possibility of bringing back a more vintage look to the team. At the time, Johnson posted a video from the 1986 overtime touchdown lob from Ken O’Brien to Wesley Walker, along with the caption “What about those helmets?”

Meanwhile, tackle Mekhi Becton expressed his desire Friday morning for a return to the Kelly green or the blue and gold colorway of the New York Titans.

The Jets aren’t the only team in the Metropolitan area who flaunted their alternate uniforms this week. On Wednesday, the Giants unveiled their classic blue throwback jerseys, which will be worn for two Legacy games this season.