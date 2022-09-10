New York Jets Sportsbook Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses

Commercial content. 21+.



The New York Post breaks down the latest New York Jets promo codes and betting offers for betting the franchise during the 2022 NFL season.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO, MI & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

More on New York Jets Promo Codes and Betting Bonuses

All the offers listed on this page can be used for all the Jets games, meaning you are able to claim at any time throughout the season. However, many sportsbooks will offer specific promotions on the New York Jets, for their biggest games during the campaign.

At this time, there are no specific New York Jets promotions or offers available, so be sure to check back here ahead of the upcoming Jets games.

New York Jets Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code



<br />

Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic promotion to kick off the NFL season in style for new customers. You are able to bet $1,250 risk-free on the Jets, by signing up to Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code NPBONUSFULL.

BetMGM New York Jets Promo Code

<br />

A fantastic risk-free first sports bet on the Jets, up to $1,000 is available to new customers. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, new customers can take advantage of this amazing offer and get involved in betting on the Jets.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

FanDuel Sportsbook New York Jets Promo Code

<br />

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to claim a juicy sum of $150 in free bets. Simply place any $5 sports wager at odds of -200 or more, and regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive $150 in free bets. This ultimately means you can wager on the Jets, without having to worry about the outcome, and receive $150 in free bets.

FanDuel sportsbook’s new customer offer is one of the easiest to claim, and that’s why it is one of our favorites.

How to bet on the New York Jets in New York



Online sports betting in New York launched in early 2022, just in time for Super Bowl 56. The upcoming NFL season marks the first season in which folks in the Empire State can bet on the Jets.

Although there are physical books at the Meadowlands near Metlife Stadium, the best way to wager on the Jets in New York is with an online sports betting site.

New York has a number of fantastic sports betting sites with super bonus offers, which all take wagers on the NFL. The FanDuel Sportsbook new customer offer does not require a promo code, or one of our favorites is the PointsBet Sign-Up Offer which contains one of the most lucrative bonuses in the USA.

How to bet on the New York Jets in New Jersey



Jets lineman Conor McDermott celebrates a touchdown with Nick Bawden. Getty Images

New Jersey is “The Gold Standard” for legal sports betting as it was the third state to take a legal sports bet and has continued to set state records thanks to a competitive, operator-friendly system.

Although there are physical books in Atlantic City and at the Meadowlands near the Jets home stadium, Metlife, more than 80% of bets taken are on online, a number that’s risen during COVID-19.

New Jersey has a plethora of sports betting sites and they are all taking wagers on the NFL, and users have plenty of promos to pick from.

How to bet on the New York Jets in Connecticut



Online Sports betting has been completely legal in Connecticut since September 2021, when the first retail sportsbooks were opened. These were followed up a month later in October 2021 with the launch of legal online sports betting sites and betting apps.

Despite online sports betting being around for a brief period of time in CT, there are still some fantastic sports betting sites where players can wager on the New York Jets.

New York Jets Sports Betting Apps



The newest way to wager on the Jets is through sports betting apps. These apps bring the action right to your fingertips, allowing you to place your bets on the go, from wherever you are.

Whether you’re at the game, watching in a bar, or sitting at home, you are able to wager on the Jets on some fantastic mobile betting apps.

Signing up for a new sportsbook account using a promo code can be a little confusing, especially as some sportsbooks do not require a bonus code when signing up.

Choose your New York Jets Sportsbook Promo Code Head over to the sportsbook Read the terms and conditions of the offers Enter the required details and verify your information If necessary, enter the promo code Claim your bonus

New York Jets Betting Analysis

The Jets entered the 2021 NFL season with a fresh sense of optimism, however it was not quite to be. The team finished the season with a 4-13 record. This was the 11th year in a row that the Jets missed the playoffs. However, the youth movement that occurred this year brought some excitement. The team played hard until the end of the season. It leads to optimism for the team heading into next season.

Moneyline Analysis



New York Jets ML: 4-13

The Jets record in the 2021 NFL season more or less tells the whole stoy. This was a team worthy of winning a handful of games, with one of their four wins against eventual Super Bowl losers Cincinatti Bengals.

An 0-3 run to start the year, scoring just 20 points in three games, set the tone for the New York Jets, and despite a win over the highly fancied Tennessee Titans, the Jets failed to win back-to-back games all season long.

Spread Betting analysis



New York Jets ATS: 6-11

The Jets managed to cover the spread more in more games than they won, showing perhaps they kept games closer than anticipated by the sportsbooks. In the first three weeks, the Jets were unable to cover the spread, in which they were underdogs for all three.

The Jets were favorites just once last season, and they managed to cover a -2.5 spread against Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets covered the spread in a loss just twice, in losses to the Dolphins and Bucs. Their biggest spread was set against the Buccaneers, at 14.5, which they lost by just four points.

Ahead of the new season, it’s looking like the Jets may have more enjoyment at covering the spread given their offensive improvements, and should build on a 6-11 record against the spread.

Totals Analysis



New York Jets Over/Under record: 11-7

Every single total for the Jets was set at over 40 points last season, likely due to their weakness on defense. Despite this, the under hit in the first three games of the season, but this didn’t stop sportsbooks from lowering their total.

From Week 4, the Jets went on a six-game run of hitting the over, and comfortably doing so. Quite remarkably, their Week 8 matchup with the Colts saw the over set at 45.5, with the game finishing with 75 total points, with the Jets losing by 15.

Their lowest total of the season came in a 26-0 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, as the Jets were unable to cover a +10 points spread. Changes to their coaching staff should see some firming up of their defence, and make for some lower scoring games during the 2022 campaign.

Betting on the Jets?

New York Jets Schedule



Week 1 Vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 2 @ Cleveland Browns Week 3 Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 Vs. Miami Dolphins Week 6 @ Green Bay Packers Week 7 @ Denver Broncos Week 8 Vs. New England Patriots Week 9 Vs. Buffalo Bills Week 10 BYE Week 11 @ New England Patriots Week 12 Vs. Chicago Bears Week 13 @ Minnesota Vikings Week 14 @ Buffalo Bills Week 15 Vs. Detroit Lions Week 16 Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 @ Seattle Seahawks Week 18 @ Miami Dolphins

New York Jets Betting partnerships



Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets celebrates after a touchdown. Getty Images

New York Giants x Fubo Sportsbook



The New York Jets announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook in 2021, to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club. This agreement marks Fubo Sportsbook’s first sponsorship of a professional sports team.

The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook will become the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App and is the team’s first legal sports betting partner.

New York Jets: The History



The history of the New York Jets American football team began in 1959 with the founding of the Titans of New York, an original member of the American Football League. The team had little success in its early years (AFL). After playing three seasons at the Polo Grounds, the team changed its name to the Jets, and moved into newly built Shea Stadium in 1964.

In January 1965, the Jets signed University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath to a then-record contract. The team showed gradual improvement in the late 1960s, posting its first winning record in 1967 and winning its only American Football League championship in 1968. By winning the title, New York earned the right to play in Super Bowl III against the champions of the National Football League (NFL), the Baltimore Colts. The Jets defeated the Colts in the game; in the aftermath of the upset, the AFL was deemed a worthy partner to the NFL as the two leagues merged.

Following the merger, the Jets fell into mediocrity. Namath was dogged by injuries through much of his later career. In 1981, New York qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the post-Namath era. They reached the AFC Championship Game in 1982; they were defeated on a rain-soaked Orange Bowl field by the Miami Dolphins.

In the following seasons, New York had limited success, reaching the playoffs only once and enduring a string of disastrous seasons, including a 1–15 record in 1996. The following year, the Jets hired two-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Parcells. The new coach guided the team to its most successful season since the merger in 1998; the Jets finished 12–4 and reached the AFC Championship Game, in which they fell to the Denver Broncos.

The team made five playoff appearances in the 2000s, their most of any decade. In 2009 and 2010, the Jets achieved back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2010, the team began to play in MetLife Stadium, constructed near the now-demolished Giants Stadium.