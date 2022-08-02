New York Giants odds, prop bet picks and predictions

Commercial Content, 21+



Leading up to the 2022 NFL season, Post Action Betting will release a gambling preview for all 32 teams in the National Football League, covering the schedule, predictions, win total over/under picks, and prop bets for every team. Today, we will cover the hometown New York Giants. Be sure to check out our New York Jets preview.

New York Giants (100/1 to win Super Bowl, BetMGM)

2021 record: 4-13, 4rd in AFC East

Last Friday, we discussed the optimism for the Jets’ season. The same will not be said here about our hometown New York Giants.

The silver lining is that the person to blame for the Giants’ current situation is no longer part of the franchise.

New Giants coach, Brian Daboll and his quarterback, Daniel Jones Getty Images

Dave Gettleman essentially ran the Giants into the ground for four years as general manager; now, the bill is due for one of the worst hires in team history.

New Giants GM Joe Schoen is doing his best with limited cap space to make offseason moves. In total, the Giants brought in 25 new players to their roster via free agency, the fourth most in the NFL, but somehow were able to do it while spending the 10th least in the league, according to Spotrac.

As usual in the NFL, everything will come down to quarterback play. Let’s see how Daniel Jones progresses as their signal caller.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Giants offseason moves: Draft, trades, free agent signings, departures

Drafted: DE ORE Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5), ALA OT Evan Neal (No. 7), Kentucky CB Wan’Dale Robinson (No. 43), UNC OG Joshua Ezeudu (No. 67), LSU CB Cor’Dale Flott (No. 81)

Signings: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (Washington), OL Max Garcia (Cardinals), WR/KR Richie James (49ers), DT Justin Ellis (Jaguars), QB Tyrod Taylor (Texans)

Departures: OG Will Hernandez, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OT Nate Solder, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker, TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers

Giants 2022 Schedule

Week 1: at Tennessee Titans

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Mon.)

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 5: at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 7: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans

Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys (Thur.)

Week 13: vs. Washington Commanders

Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15: at Washington Commanders

Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings (Sat.)

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 18: at Philadelphia Eagles

Betting on the NFL?

NFL betting lines: Giants win total

O/U 7.5 wins (FanDuel)

Last season, the Giants were rated 30th overall by Pro Football Focus and their premium grading system. They were 31st overall in offense and 30th in special teams under Joe Judge. Hopefully, they can improve under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll is the favorite to win Coach of the Year at +1200 on BetMGM.

That is not worth a play preseason, as their early season schedule isn’t particularly inviting. Betting Coach of the Year is also betting for at least 10 wins.

Currently, their win total is set at 7.5 wins. That is way too optimistic, even with the Giants owning the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

The schedule lightens up dramatically after Week 6. However, the Giants will likely be 1-5 or 2-4 by that point. Expect them to be underdogs in five of their first six games.

For an ‘over’ bet to cash, they would need to win six of their next 11 games. It would require a steep turnaround, but this new regime will likely want a new quarterback at the helm next year.

The Giants have won more than seven games just one since 2012; that’s a decade ago. Slam that under as the Giants could even look to tank for a QB if it gets ugly early.

Giants O/U 7.5 wins: The pick

Under 7.5 -165 (FanDuel)

Giants to make the playoffs: No (-250)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Expert best bets, futures, and props

Saquon Barkley ‘under’ 7.5 rushing touchdowns -115 (Caesars)

The oft-injured Saquon Barkley looked like he was on his way to a gold jacket Hall of Fame career in his first two seasons. Unfortunately, injuries are a significant factor here, as Barkley’s career hasn’t really gotten off of the ground since then.

At the time of writing, Barkley has a projected rushing touchdown total of 7.5 for this season. It is important to note that receiving touchdowns are not included in this bet.

This would also appear optimistic for the Giants, even with the expected improvement on the offensive line,

For starters, he did not look good last season, and PFF agrees, ranking him 58th out of 62 qualified running backs. His yards per carry dropped significantly (3.7 in 2021, 5.0 and 4.6 in 2018 and 2019), and he is probably at the point in his career where he shouldn’t be used as a workhorse three-down back.

Saquon Barkley’s advanced stats per Pro Football Focus Pro Football Focus

Barkley only breaks/forces missed tackles 3.7 percent of the time, which is near the bottom of qualified running backs, according to FantasyPros.

Barkley does have a lot of motivation to right the ship this season, as he will likely want a contract extension this offseason. If he does not play better, he will probably get a one-year deal from a team that is actually contending.

All of this doesn’t even get us to the inherent injury risk that Barkley carries. All things considered, 7.5 is just too high.