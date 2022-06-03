New York Giants, New York Jets likely to practice together

The Giants and Jets could follow up their rare trade with a nearly as rare joint practice.

The two teams are likely to finalize a plan to hold a joint practice during the week leading up to their Aug. 28 preseason game, a source confirmed to The Post. Indications are it will be held at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford – home of the Giants, and across the parking lot from where the game will be played at MetLife Stadium.

It will be the first joint practice between the local rivals since 2005, when the players fought and the coaches argued.

At the time, Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey and Jets defensive backs Erik Coleman and Oliver Celestin exchanged punches on the second play of the first drill and set the tone for a melee-filled practice. An angry Tom Coughlin, then the Giants’ coach, yelled at Jets players and defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson for going beyond the agreed-upon rules for the physicality of a safe practice.

“That’s the way we practice, Coach,” Henderson fired back. “We put our hats on people.”

Jets and Giants player scuffled during a 2005 joint practice AP

Coughlin later said, “We don’t want that. That’s not what we teach. That’s not why we’re here.”

If 2005 sounds like a long time ago, consider that the Giants and Jets made their first trade since 1983 earlier this year. The Giants sent pick No. 36 in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jets for picks No. 38 and No. 146. After the Giants made another trade, it amounted to running back Breece Hall for wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, safety Dane Belton, and linebacker Micah McFadden.

The Giants were originally supposed to host the Patriots this summer as a return from last year’s trip to New England. That practice plan got scrapped, however, after Joe Judge’s firing as head coach, and his return to the Patriots as a potential offensive play-caller.

The Jets played the Giants in a preseason game last summer at MetLife on Aug. 14, 2021 AP

The Jets and Giants will face one another this summer in an Aug. 28 preseason game AP

The Giants and Patriots still will open the preseason schedule on Aug. 11 in Foxborough, Mass. The Bengals visit MetLife Stadium in Week 2 on Aug. 21, and those teams held joint practices in 2015.

ESPN first reported the likelihood of a Jets-Giants practice.

The Jets, meanwhile, held two joint practices with the Eagles in Florham Park last summer.